Haryana CET Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on July 26 and 27, with two shifts each day. Around 13 lakh candidates are expected to appear for this important eligibility test, which will fill over 50,000 Group-C vacancies across the state.
To support the candidates’ turnout and ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the Haryana government has introduced free bus services, which will operate between district-level bus stands and designated exam centres. The initiative aims to help candidates reach their centres on time without facing transportation issues. Approximately 9,000 buses will be deployed daily, ensuring that no candidate misses the exam due to a lack of commute options.
In addition, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a set of guidelines which candidates must follow to avoid getting disqualified.
Free Bus Service for Haryana CET Group C Exam
The Haryana Transport Department will operate around 9,000 buses on July 26 and 27 to ensure candidates reach the exam venue on time. To use this facility, candidates must register and book their seats in advance through the official website – hartrans.gov.in. They will be required to submit their basic details like shift timings, name etc. Moreover, women candidates are allowed to bring one family member along to ensure ease of travel and safety.
HSSC CET 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
To maintain order and ensure fairness during the examination, candidates are expected to follow these key instructions:
- Don’t forget to carry your admit card: Aspirants must bring a printout of their admit card to the HSSC CET Exam Center, along with a government-issued photo ID such as Aadhaar, PAN card, Voter ID, or Driving Licence. Without these documents, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted.
- Arrive Early: Strict entry rules will be followed. Hence, aspirants are advised to reach the exam venue two hours prior to their shift timing to complete the verification and frisking process without any hassle. Latecomers may not be allowed to enter the premises under any circumstances.
- Avoid Prohibited Items: Items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, and calculators are strictly not allowed inside the exam hall.
- Carry a Pen: Candidates should carry a blue or black ballpoint pen, as stationery will not be provided at the centre.
Haryana CET Shift Timings
HSSC is all set to conduct Haryana CET exam on 26 and 27 July in two shifts: morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be held from 10 am to 11:45 am and afternoon shift from 3:15 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are advised to reach their exam centres at least 90 minutes before the scheduled time to complete the necessary formalities.
Shift 1
10:00 AM to 11:45 AM
Shift 2
3:15 PM to 5:00 PM
