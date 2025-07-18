Haryana CET Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on July 26 and 27, with two shifts each day. Around 13 lakh candidates are expected to appear for this important eligibility test, which will fill over 50,000 Group-C vacancies across the state.

To support the candidates’ turnout and ensure smooth conduct of the exam, the Haryana government has introduced free bus services, which will operate between district-level bus stands and designated exam centres. The initiative aims to help candidates reach their centres on time without facing transportation issues. Approximately 9,000 buses will be deployed daily, ensuring that no candidate misses the exam due to a lack of commute options.

In addition, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a set of guidelines which candidates must follow to avoid getting disqualified.