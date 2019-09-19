HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: Check Download Link for Haryana SSC Clerk Call Letter for Exam Commencing on this Sunday

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 for Exam from 21 September: Two days are left for Haryana Clerk Exams. The admit cards has, already, released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for the Clerk Recruitment (Advt No. 05/2019) on 14th September 2019. All such candidates who have applied in HSSC Clerk exam can download their Admit Card from the official website-www.hssc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to provide their Login ID and Password for downloading Haryana HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 from the official website.

HSSC clerk will be starting from this Sunday i.e. from 21 September and will conclude on 23 September 2019.

HSSC Clerk Admit Card Download Link

HSSC Clerk Exam Date Notice

Earlier, HSSC had notified for Clerk vacancies in Group C, against notification number 05/2019.

HSSC Haryana Clerk exam will be conducted either Online (CBT) or OMR. The test will be of 90 marks which is divided into parts 1) 75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable and 2)25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana

How to download HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of HSSC i.e www.hssc.gov.in

Click on " Advertisement link 05/2019" link, given on homepage

Click on Admit Card

Enter your Credentials and Click on "Sign In Button"

Download your Haryana Clekr Call Letter and take a print out of future use

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the 4858 Clerk posts in Group C in the month of June 2019. Huge number of candidates had applied for the posts. Candidates who had applied for the posts, should keep an eye on our page for all the HSSC updates regarding Clerk exam schedule and admit card.