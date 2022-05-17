HSSC Clerk Result 2019 (Released): Download Revised Selection List PDF Here

HSSC Clerk Result 2019 Link has been released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission on the official website. Candidates can download HSSC Clerk Revised Result PDF Here

HSSC Clerk Result 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the revised result of the written exam for the post of Clerk on hssc.gov.in. The candidates who find their roll number in the list have been called for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligible candidates and verify the socio-economic criteria as per the commission's rule. Candidates can download the HSSC Clerk Revised Result by visiting the official website of HSSC or they can click on HSSC Clerk Result Link given below:

HSSC Clerk DV Round 2022

The Scrutiny of Documents for the shortlisted candidates will be held from 21 May 2022 to 06 June 2022. The candidates are advised to report at 08.00 A.M. at Parade Ground Sector-5, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof copy of the downloaded application form and a filled scrutiny form.

The detailed Schedule of scrutiny is available on the website of the commission.

HSSC Clerk DV Admit Card 2022

The admit card will be available from 19 May 2022 onwards on the offic4 Septeial website. The candidates should report at the date and time mentioned in the admit card.

The shortlisted candidates are also required to fill in their department preferences online using their login id and password from 21 May 2022 to 27 May 2022. All photostat copy of documents to be submitted during physical scrutiny of documents shall be clear and legible. Issuing date, issuing authority and complete header/footer should be clearly visible. Documents without issuing date and issuing authority will be outrightly rejected and the candidate will himself/herself be responsible for this lapse.

How to Download HSSC Clerk Result 2019 ?

Go to the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in Click on 'Revised Result of Written examination and notice to candidates for the post of Clerk, Category No. 01' given under 'Result Section' Download HSSC Clerk Revised Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

The written exam for recruitment of Clerk under various Board/ Corporation/ Departments, Haryana against Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 , was conducted on 14 September 2019.