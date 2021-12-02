HSSC Constable Result 2021 Announced @hssc.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates for DV here

HSSC Constable Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for recruitment to the post of Constable in Commando Wing against Advt. No. 02/2021, Category No. 01 of Police Department, Haryana, Panchkula. The candidates who appeared in the HSSC Constable Commando Wing 2021 can download the result through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Constable 2021 Exam was held on 14 November 2021. The candidates who have qualified in the exam can appear for Scrutiny of documents. The list of the selected candidates can be directly followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download HSSC Constable Commando Wing 2021 Result?

Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Result of written examination and notice to candidates for scrutiny of documents for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing),Cat. No. 01 flashing under result section. A PDF will be opened. Download HSSC Constable Commando Wing 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Download HSSC Constable Commando Wing 2021 Result

The Scrutiny of Documents of the above candidates will be held on 09 December 2021 at 09:00 A.M. in Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula. The candidates are advised to bring a download scrutiny form, all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one id proof, and a copy of the downloaded application form for scrutiny of documents. Candidates shall fill the scrutiny form attached with this notice and bring the filled and signed form at the time of scrutiny.

This drive is being done 520 vacancies of constable. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the PMT+PST+ Knowledge Test. The candidates can directly download HSSC Constable Commando Wing 2021 Result by clicking on the below link.