HSSC Gram Sachiv (9/2019) 2021 Important Notice Released for 697 Vacancies, Check New Dates with Exam Centre Details Here

HSSC Gram Sachiv (9/2019) 2021 Exam: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has recently released a notice regarding the Changes/Corrections in the Examination Centers for the written exams against Advt. 09/2019, Cat. No. 01, Development and Panchayat Deptt., Haryana. All such candidates who applied for HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2020 can check the new schedule of the exam centre on the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

The commission has already released the HSSC Gram Sachiv (9/2019) 2021 Admit Card on its website on 30 December. The commission is going to conduct the exam on 9 and 10 January 2021 at the various exam centre. All candidates are advised to check their new exam centre on the official website.

The link for downloading HSSC Gram Sachiv (9/2019) 2021 Admit Card is available on the official website. All candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

This drive is being done to recruit 697 vacancies of Gram Sachiv for the state of Haryana. The written exam to be held in two sessions. The candidates can check the new schedule of exam centre on the provided link given above. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written (CBT-OMR based), Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience.

The candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for the further recruitment process. The candidates will get a salary between Rs. 19900-63200 after the appointment.

