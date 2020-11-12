HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2020 on 14 December @hssc.gov.in: Check Exam Date Here

HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card and Exam Date 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam date and admit card for the post of Gram Sachiv on its official website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. As per HSSC Gram Sachiv Notice, the written exam is scheduled to be held on 25 December 2020 (Friday), 26 December (Saturday) and 27 December (Sunday) in two sessions i.e. from 10 :30 AM to 12 Noon and from 3 PM to 4:30 PM. HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card will be available on from 14 December 2020 onwards.

The candidates who have applied for HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment can download HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card from the official website and appear for the exam on scheduled date and time as per their admit card.

HSSC Gram Sachiv Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted on OMR Sheet. There will be 90 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Concerned Subject (75% weightage) and from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. Of Haryana (25% weightage). The total marks of the exam are 100. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the test.

Candidates who will qualify in the written exam shall be examined on Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience which is of 10 marks.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had invited applications to fill 697 vacancies of Gram Sachiv under Development and Panchayat Department of Haryna, from 17 February 2020 to 02 March 2020, against advertisement number 09/2019.

HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card and Exam Date Notice PDF Download 2020