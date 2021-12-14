HSSC Constable Admit Card 2021 for PST Today @hssc.gov.in, Physical From 17 Dec

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card of Physical Screening Test (PST) for Male Constable on 14 Dec 2021. Check Updates Here.

HSSC Constable Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is conducting Card the Physical Screening Test (PST), for all the candidates who have qualified in the written exam, from 17 December to 28 December 2021. Such candidates can download HSSC PST Constable Admit Card from today onwards from the official website (hssc.gov.in), once the link is available. The candidate should report at the venue as per schedule mentioned in the admit card for Physical Screening Test.

They are advised to download two copies of original admit card (not to be photostated) and to be brought at the time of PST.

HSSC Login Link

HSSC Male Constable PST Round 2021

HSSC Constable PST IS qualifying in nature to judge the physical fitness and endurance of the candidates.The standards prescribed for this test shall be as under:

Test Distance - 2.5 KM

Qualifying Time - 12 minutes

Only the candidates who qualify the standards prescribed for Physical Screening Test shall be allowed to take part in the further process of selection.

HSSC Male Constable exam was held on 31 October (Sunday), 01 November (Monday) and 02 November (Tuesday) at various District Headquarters and Sub-Divisions of Haryana on administrative ground.

The recruitment is being done to fill 5500 vacancies for Male Constable (GD),against Advt.No. 04/2020, Category No. 01 of Police Department,