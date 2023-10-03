HSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 53 Scientific Staff Posts

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will begin the online application process for HSSC Scientific Staff Recruitment on October 06. The registration process will continue till October 27 to fill 53 Scientific Staff vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online at hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for the Scientific Staff (Group-C) post. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details here and apply for the same at hssc.gov.in.

As per the official HSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF, the registration process will commence on October 06 and conclude on October 27, 2023. The commission aims to fill a total of 53 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Aspiring individuals can check the eligibility criteria and other important details related to HSSC Recruitment 2023 here.

HSSC Scientific Staff Recruitment 2023

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has issued the HSSC Scientific Staff Recruitment 2023 notification PDF on its official website. It is released in PDF format mentioning everything about eligibility criteria, selection process, application form, salary etc. The direct link to download HSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF is provided here.

HSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

HSSC Recruitment 2023 Overview

All the key details related to HSSC Recruitment 2023 are tabulated below.

HSSC Scientific Staff Recruitment 2023 Overview Organization Name Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Post Name Scientific Staff (Group C) – Senior Scientific Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, and Dark Room Attendant Vacancy 53 Selection Process Written Exam, Socio-Economic Criteria, Document Verification, and Medical Examination Official Website hssc.gov.in

HSSC Scientific Staff Vacancy 2023

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies. Check out the post-wise HSSC Scientific Staff Vacancy 2023 in the table below.

Post Vacancy Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology) 1 Senior Scientific Assistant (SOC) 6 Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistic) 4 Senior Scientific Assistant (Documents) 6 Senior Scientific Assistant (Serology) 2 Scientific Assistant (Serology) 2 Scientific Assistant (SOC) 4 Scientific Assistant (Biology) 8 Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) 2 Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) 3 Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) 2 Laboratory Assistant (Ballistics) 2 Laboratory Assistant (Documents) 4 Laboratory Assistant (Biology) 4 Laboratory Assistant (Serology) 2 Dark Room Attendant 1

HSSC Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The minimum age limit for HSSC Scientific Staff is 18 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 42 years. Age relaxation is applicable to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

HSSC Recruitment 2023 Qualifications

In order to become eligible for HSSC Recruitment 2023, candidates must have:

M.Sc. degree in any one of the subjects i.e. Zoology, Botany, Bio-Chemistry, Anthropology (Physical), Forensic Science, or Human Biology from a recognized University or its equivalent degree. 1 year of research and analytical experience in any one of the above-mentioned subjects; Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matriculation or Higher.

Apply Online for HSSC Recruitment 2023

The registration process will commence on October 06 and will end on October 27. However, the candidates can pay their application fees till October 31.

How to Fill HSSC Scientific Staff Application Form?

Here is a step-by-step process to apply online for HSSC Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the apply online link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all the requisite documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Pay the application fees before submitting the HSSC Recruitment 2023 application form.

HSSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for male candidates in the General Category is Rs. 150, while for female candidates, it is Rs. 75. For SC/OBC/EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs. 35 for males and Rs. 18 for females.

