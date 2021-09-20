HSSC SI Admit Card 2021 (03/2021) OUT @hssc.gov.in, Exam on 26 Sept, Check Easy Steps to Download Call Letter Here

HSSC SI Admit Card 2021 against the advertisement number 03/2021 has been released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission on hssc.gov.in. Check Direct Link Here.

HSSC SI Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector (Male & Female) of Group C against the advertisement number 03/2021. The candidates who applied for HSSC SI Exam can download their admit cards from the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

As per the official update, HSSC Sub-Inspector (Male & Female) of Group C Exam 2021 will be held on 26.09.2021 (Sunday). The exam will be held from 09.00 A.M to 10.30 A.M. (Morning Session) for males while the timing for the females is from 03.00 P.M. to 04.30 P.M. Reporting time 01.00 P.M. All aspirants are advised to appear in the exam prior one hour before the commencement of the exam. No entry will be allowed after the allotted time.

The candidates are advised to check all instructions on the admit card. The candidates are also advised to download HSSC SI Admit Card 2021 and take a printout of the admit card and bring it on the day of the exam along with identity proof.

How and Where to Download HSSC SI Admit Card 2021? (03/2021)

Visit the website of http://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx. Click on the link that asks for login credentials. Then, it will redirect you to a new page. Now, Enter your login ID. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download HSSC SI Admit Card 2021? (03/2021) and save it for future reference.

Download HSSC SI Admit Card 2021 (03/2021)

This drive is being done to recruit 465 vacancies of Sub Inspector out of which 400 vacancies are for Sub Inspector (Male) and 65 are for Sub Inspector Female. The candidates can directly download HSSC SI Admit Card 2021 03/2021 by clicking on the above link.

