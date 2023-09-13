HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at hssc.gov.in

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification for to recruit for TGT posts of (Group‐C Services). Check Notification, Online Application, Important Dates, and check details here.

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of TGT posts of (Group‐C Services) on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at hssc.gov.in. The application link will be available from 18 September to 09 October 2023.

Eligibility Criteria for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

TGT - Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher. Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani.Validity of STET/HTET shall be Seven years from date of issuance of STET/HTET passing certificate.

TGT Punjabi (ROH) - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in Punjabi as an elective or Honours subject and as a Punjabi teaching subject in BTC/JBT/D.Ed. (Diploma in Education)/Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.); OR Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in Punjabi as elective or Honours subject and Punjabi as a teaching subject in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)/ B.Ed. (Special Education) in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education OR Four years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) with at least 50% marks in Punjabi subject; OR Four years integrated BA.B.Ed. with at least 50% marks in Punjabi subject; Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) in Punjabi subject; and Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matric or Hindi as one of the subject in Higher Education.

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

Salary

Rs.9300‐34800 with a grade pay of Rs. 4600/‐

How to Apply for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023

The online application can be filled up using URL address i.e http://adv42023.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

Candidates applying for a post must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions i.e. all the Certificates/Documents/HTET relating to educational qualification/eligibility conditions and Socio-Economic Criteria& experience etc. on the last date of application.