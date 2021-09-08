HURL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 44 Executive Posts @hurl.net.in, Check Application Process

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has invited applications for the 44 Executives posts on its official website. Check all details here.

HURL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has invited applications for the 44 Executives in various departments. Interested and eligible persons can apply online for these posts on or before 15 September 2021.

Selection for HURL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification will be done on the basis of Personal interview. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their experience profile for personal interview subject to meeting other advertised parameters. The Personal Interview may be conducted through video conferencing/ online mode.

Notification Details for HURL Recruitment 2021:

Advt. No.: FTC/2021/1

Important Date HURL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:15 September 2021

Vacancy Details HURL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Executive Grade 4-Ammonia: 02

Executive Grade 4-Urea: 01

Executive Grade 4-Process: 02

Executive Grade 5-Coordination-01

Executive Grade 4-Coordination: 01

Executive Grade 5-Marketing: 01

Executive Grade 3- Supply Chain: 01

Executive Grade 4- Customer & Market Insights: 01

Executive Grade 3- Customer & Market Insights: 01

Executive Grade 3- Chief Security Officer: 03

Executive Grade 2- Security Officer: 12

Executive Grade 1- Security Supervisor: 18

Eligibility Criteria HURL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Executive Grade 4-Ammonia: Full-time regular B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Executive Grade 4-Urea: Full-time regular B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Executive Grade 4-Process: Full-time regular B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Executive Grade 5-Coordination-Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

Executive Grade 4-Coordination: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

Executive Grade 5-Marketing: B.Sc (Agri.) / BE (Any discipline) / B.Tech (Any discipline) / MBA or

PGDBM / PGDM with specialization in Marketing / Agricultural Marketing / Agribusiness Management / Rural Management

Executive Grade 3- Supply Chain: B.Sc (Agri.) / M.Sc (Agri.) / MBA or PGDBM / PGDM with specialization in Marketing / Agricultural Marketing / Agribusiness Management / Rural Management

Executive Grade 4- Customer & Market Insights: MBA (Any discipline)

Executive Grade 3- Customer & Market Insights: MBA (Any discipline)

Executive Grade 3- Chief Security Officer: Should have been a commissioned officer in the Armed Forces / Class I officer in CAPF with minimum 5 years of service.

Executive Grade 2- Security Officer: Should have been a JCO / SNCO in the Armed Forces / Gazetted officer in CAPF with minimum 20 years’ service. Honorary Lieutenant/Captain will be preferred.

Executive Grade 1- Security Supervisor: Should have been a JCO / SNCO in the Armed Forces / Gazetted officer in CAPF with minimum 20 years’ service

HURL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply HURL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply for these posts by following these steps.