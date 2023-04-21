HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 For 214 Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HVF Avadi has invited online applications for the 214 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 Notification: Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi has invited online applications for the 214 Apprentice posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for various posts including Graduate /Technician (Diploma) Apprentices on or before May 12, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.

You can check all the details regarding Apprentice recruitment for Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi including application process, educational qualification, age limit, how to apply and other information here.

Important Date HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Online Application starting date: 17.04.2023

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal: 01.05.2023

Last date for applying (HEAVY VEHICLES FACTORY):12.05.2023

Declaration of Shortlisted list: 19.05.2023

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates: 29/30/31.05.2023

Vacancy Details HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Graduate Apprentices-104 (Total)

Trades wise posts

Mechanical Engineering- 50

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-10

Computer Science Engineering-19

Civil Engineering-15

Automobile Engineering-10

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices-110(Total)

Trades wise posts

Mechanical Engineering- 50

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-30

Computer Science Engineering-07

Civil Engineering- 05

Automobile Engineering-18

Eligibility Criteria HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices: Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.

Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or

Central Government as equivalent to above.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Diploma in Engineering or technology (Full time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

Diploma in Engineering or Technology(Full time) granted by a University in relevant

discipline.

Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognised by the

State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above

HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 Notification: Overview

Organization Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi Post Name Graduate /Technician (Diploma) Apprentices Vacancies 214 Opening Date for Online Application April 17, 2023 Last Date for Online Application May 12, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website http://boat-srp.com

How To Download: HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website http://boat-srp.com/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai - Notification for the selection of Graduate and Diploma (Technician)' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

How To Apply HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website in following ways.

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login

details-

Step 1:

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Choose Establishment name

f. Type “HEAVY VEHICLES

FACTORY” and search

g. Click apply

h. Click apply again.

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal

Step 1:

a. Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in

b. Click Enroll

c. Complete the application form

d. A unique Enrolment Number for each student will be generated.

Please wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval.

After this you can proceed to Step 2 in following steps-

Step 2 :

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Choose Establishment name

f. Type “HEAVY VEHICLES FACTORY” and search

g. Click apply

h. Click apply again