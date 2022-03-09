AFCAT Result 2022 (Out): Download IAF AFCAT1 Marks Here

AFCAT 1 Result 2022 has been announced by Indian Air Force afcat.cdac.in. Check Your Marks Here.

AFCAT Result 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) has deckared AFCAT Result 2022 on its official website (). The direct download link for the result given below. Candidates who have attended the exam on on 12, 13, and 14 February 2022 can download AFCAT 1 Result 2022 by clicking on AFCAT Result Link below i.e. afcat.cdac.in.

How to Download AFCAT Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of AFCAT - afcat.cdac.in

Go to ‘Candidates Login’ tab and then click on ‘AFCAT 01/2022’ - Cycle

A new window will open, enter your user ID, password and captcha code

Click on 'Log in'

Check AFCAT Marks 2022

You can take a print out for future use