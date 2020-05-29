IAF Airmen Result 02/2020 to Release on 31 May @airmenselection.cdac.in, Check IAF Airmen 02/2020 Provisional Select List (PSL) Updates

IAF Airmen Result 02/2020: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force (IAF) will released the Provisional Select List (PSL) for the post of Airmen for intake 02/2020 in Group X and Y on 31 May 2020 i.e. on Sunday. Candidates can download IAF Airmen PSL from the official website of IAF airmenselection.cdac.inand from all the Airmen Selection Centres (ASCS) .

Earlier, IAF Airmen PSL was scheduled to be released on 30 April 2020. Due to COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic, the result was postponed to 31 May 2020.

As per the official website - “Provisional Select List (PSL) for intake 02/2020 which was scheduled to be published on 30 Apr 20 has been deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be published on 31 May 2020. For latest updates, please visit https://airmenselection.cdac.in”

IAF Airmen Merit List is prepared after the completion of selection test. The list has been prepared on the basis of candidate’s performance in the selection test and the same is determined by application of cut off marks vis-à-vis number of qualified candidates in phase-ii testing and anticipated vancancy.

IAF Airmen Exam was conducted from21 September to 24 September 2019. The result for the same was released on 31 October 2020

IAF had invited online applications for recruitment from unmarried male (indian/nepalese) candidates for selection test to join as Airmen in group ‘X’ trades (except education instructor trade) and group ‘Y’ trades {except Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades} for intake 02/2020. The online registration was started on 01 July and ended on 18 July 2020.