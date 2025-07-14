IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Medical Standards Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Air Force Group Y Medical Assistant Recruitment 2025 requires candidates to be 18–21 years old, unmarried Indian males with 10+2 qualifications. Age limits vary by intake. Candidates must meet strict medical standards, educational qualifications, and nationality requirements. This article provied more details about Air Force Group Y Eligibility Criteria.

Jul 14, 2025, 12:41 IST
IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Medical Standards
IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Medical Standards

IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Air Force has officially announced the Group Y Medical Assistant recruitment 2025. Candidates should carefully read the notification before applying. It is important to meet all the eligibility conditions set by the Air Force. It includes age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and medical standards.

Candidates must ensure they meet these criteria to avoid disqualification. Factors like tattoos in restricted areas, use of drugs or banned substances can also impact selection. This article provides eligibility details for reference based on the official 2025 notification.

IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Indian Air Force has set strict eligibility rules for Group Y Airmen Medical Assistant posts. Check the overview of IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025 candidates must meet:

Criteria

Details

Age Limit (Intake 02/2026)

Born between 02 July 2005 and 02 January 2009 (both dates inclusive)

Age Limit (Intake 02/2025)

Medical Assistant (10+2): 03 July 2004 – 03 July 2008

Diploma/B.Sc Pharmacy 

Unmarried: 03 July 2001 – 03 July 2006

Married: 03 July 2001 – 03 July 2004

Educational Qualification

10+2 with 50% aggregate and 50% in English, 

OR 

3-year Diploma in Engineering with 50% aggregate and 50% in English

Nationality

Must be an Indian citizen

Medical Standards

  • Must meet IAF medical fitness standards

  • No consumption of drugs/substances

  • Tattoos restricted in certain areas

Candidates planning to apply for Air Force Group Y 2025 must meet specific eligibility requirements. Candidates should be 18 to 21 years old and must have completed Higher Secondary (10+2) education. Only unmarried male candidates who are Indian or Nepalese citizens can apply. No prior work experience is needed. Candidates can take the exam as long as you satisfy the age and educational criteria.

IAF Group Y Airmen Age Limit 2025

The age limit for the IAF Group Y Medical Assistant post depends on the intake cycle and your qualifications. The following are the age limits for IAF Group Y Airmen:

  • Intake 01/2026: Born between 01 January 2005 and 01 July 2008 (inclusive),

  • Intake 02/2026: Born between 02 July 2005 and 02 January 2009

  • Intake 02/2025 (10+2 Medical Assistant): Born between 03 July 2004 and 03 July 2008

For candidates with a Diploma or B.Sc (Pharmacy):

  • Unmarried: Born between 03 July 2001 and 03 July 2006

  • Married: Born between 03 July 2001 and 03 July 2004

The maximum age limit at the time of enrolment is 21 years in all cases.

IAF Group Y Airmen Educational Qualification 2025

Candidates must meet at least one of the following educational requirements to apply for Air Force Group Y:

Category

Qualification Details

Science Subjects

Passed 10+2/Intermediate/Equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English from a recognized Board with minimum 50% aggregate and 50% in English.

Vocational Course

Passed a two-year vocational course with non-vocational subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English) from a recognized Board with 50% aggregate and 50% in English.

Diploma / B.Sc in Pharmacy

Passed 10+2/Intermediate with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English with 50% aggregate and 50% in English, plus Diploma or B.Sc in Pharmacy with minimum 50% aggregate. Must have valid registration from State Pharmacy Council or Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) at enrolment.

IAF Group Y Airmen Medical Standards 2025

Candidates must meet the Indian Air Force Medical Standards to qualify. Check the table below for more details:

Criteria

Standard

Height

152.5 cm (Males), 152 cm (Females)

Chest

Males: Minimum 77 cm with 5 cm expansion. Females: Proportionate with at least 5 cm expansion.

Weight

Proportionate to height and age

Hearing

Able to hear a forced whisper from 6 meters with each ear separately

Corneal Surgery (PRK/LASIK)

Not allowed

Dental

Healthy gums, at least 14 dental points

General Health

No loss of limbs, free from diseases or disabilities, and physically & mentally fit for service in any climate or terrain worldwide.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

