IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Medical Standards Here

IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Indian Air Force has officially announced the Group Y Medical Assistant recruitment 2025. Candidates should carefully read the notification before applying. It is important to meet all the eligibility conditions set by the Air Force. It includes age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and medical standards.

Candidates must ensure they meet these criteria to avoid disqualification. Factors like tattoos in restricted areas, use of drugs or banned substances can also impact selection. This article provides eligibility details for reference based on the official 2025 notification.

IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Indian Air Force has set strict eligibility rules for Group Y Airmen Medical Assistant posts. Check the overview of IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025 candidates must meet: