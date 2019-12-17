IB Security Assistant Interview Postponed for Siliguri Region

IB Security Assistant Interview for Siliguri Region Postponed: In a latest development, the interview for selection to Security Assistant posts has been postponed for Siliguri at Kolkata which was scheduled on 17 and 18 December 2019. Organization will soon announce the new date of interview. Candidates would be intimated through SMS/Email who have to participate in the Interview schedule on the above dates.

Candidates who have to appear in the said interview for the Security Assistant posts can check the official website in this regard. The Candidates can check all the details and latest updates regarding the IB Security Assistant recruitment 2019.

It is noted that MHA IB Security Assistant Interview was commenced from 10 December 2019 onwards. The interview round will consists of 50 Marks.

Candidates should note that Final merit List will be prepared on the basis combined performance in Tier 1 and Tier 3. The final selection would be further subject to successful completion of Character Antecedent Verification followed by Medical Examination.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

It is to be noted that candidates applying for the above job notification should note that the Tier-II examination will be of qualifying nature and they will have to obtain minimum 20/50 marks. It is essential to get the marks so that their marks in Tier-III could be taken into account for preparing final merit list.

You May Also Read

DFPD Recruitment 2019 for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Posts

Sainik School Gopalganj Recruitment 2019 for PGT, TGT Posts

HAL, Bangalore Recruitment 2019-20 for Apprentice Posts



Ministry of Home Affairs had invited online application for the post of Security Assistant (Executive) on 20 October 2019 and the last date of applications was 10 November. IB Security Assistant Tier 1 exam was held on 17 February 2019 and the Result was announced on28 August 282019. IB Security Assistant Tier 2 exam was held on 29 September 2019.