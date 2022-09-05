IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (3rd /4th September 2022 All Shifts) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims successfully conducted on 3rd and 4th September 2022 for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd September and 4th September 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. All eligible candidates appeared in the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII) to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre.

The online written examination will be two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination which is scheduled to be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative). Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, the number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 3rd September and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 (Tentative) Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shift Timings

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shifts Timings First Shift 9.00 am to 10.00 am Second Shift 11.30 am to 12.30 am Third Shift 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Fourth Shift 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (3rd/4th September 2022 All Shifts): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR RRB Clerk Review:

On 3rd September 2022 (Day 1 All Shifts), candidates reported the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy to Moderate in Shift 1, Shift 2, Shift 3, and Shift 4. They were able to make 73-79 good attempts (shift-1) and 74-78 good attempts (shift-2), 76-80 good attempts (shift-3), and 74-78 good attempts (shift-4).

On 4th September 2022 (Day 2 All Shifts), candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the questions was 'Easy to Moderate' and they were able to make 71-77 good attempts (Shift 1), 74-78 good attempts (Shift 2), 72-75 good attempts (Shift 3), 74-78 good attempts (Shift 4).

Sections Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning Ability 28-29 Easy-Moderate Numerical Ability 22-24 Easy-Moderate English Language 23-26 Easy-Moderate Overall 73-79 Easy-Moderate

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (3rd/4th September 2022 All Shifts): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning Ability

Topics No. of Questions Asked Level of Questions Puzzles & Seating Arrangement 15-20 Easy to Moderate Inequality 4-5 Easy to Moderate Syllogism 3-5 Easy to Moderate Alpha Numeric Series 4-5 Easy to Moderate Blood Relation 3-5 Easy to Moderate Inequalities 3-5 Easy to Moderate Order & Ranking 3-5 Easy to Moderate Mix Series 3-5 Easy to Moderate Direction & Distance 3-5 Easy to Moderate Digit Based Series 3-5 Easy to Moderate 3 Number based Series 3-5 Easy to Moderate Meaningful Word 1 Easy to Moderate Word Formation 1 Easy to Moderate Odd One Out 1 Easy to Moderate Word Pairing 1 Easy to Moderate 3 Letter Based Sentence 5 Easy to Moderate 3 Digit-based Series 5 Easy to Moderate Chinese Coding Decoding 5 Easy to Moderate Blood Relation 3 Easy

Topics Asked:

Month based puzzle

Box based puzzle

Floor based puzzle

Parallel Row Based

Comparison based

Circular based

Designation Based puzzle (7 Person)

Uncertain Based puzzle (Linear)

Year Based Puzzle

Month Based Puzzle

Square-Based Puzzle (4 people in & out)

Post-Based Puzzle (7 posts)

Order & Ranking (Product & Purchase)

Uncertain Linear Based Puzzle (11 people)

Numerical Ability

Topic No. of Questions Difficulty Level Simplification 13 Moderate Arithmetic 12 Easy to Moderate Data Interpretation 5 Easy to Moderate Missing Number Series 5 Easy to Moderate Wrong Number Series 5 Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked:

Line Graph DI(Games)

Table DI (Shoes)

Tabular DI

Bar Graph DI (3 Company, agriculture product manufacture)

Bar Graph DI (3 Company, 2016/2018)

Bar Graph DI (3 members & 3 subjects)

Line Graph (Boats & Ship)

The missing number series asked:

1, 9, 36, 100, 225, ?

8, 22, 50, 92, 106, ?

4, 10, 22, 46, 94, ?

50, 75, 175, 400, 800, ?

15, 23, 30, 36, 41, ?

English Language

Topic No. of Questions Level Reading Comprehension 7-10 Easy Cloze Test 5-7 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 5 Easy Para Jumble 5 Easy Word Swap 5 Easy Phrase Replacement 6 Easy Misspelt word 3-5 Easy Error Detection 4 Easy Word Usage 2-3 Easy Fillers 2-3 Easy

Topics Asked:

Reading Comprehension- Benefits of Coffee

Synonyms and Antonyms of:

Sort

Site

Insularity

Infancy

Fury

Supplement