IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (3rd /4th September 2022 All Shifts) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims successfully conducted on 3rd and 4th September 2022 for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd September and 4th September 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. All eligible candidates appeared in the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII) to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre.

The online written examination will be two tiers i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination which is scheduled to be held on 8th October 2022 (tentative). Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, the number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Dates, Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

August 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

August 2022

Online Prelims Exam

3rd September and 4th September 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September/ October 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

September/ October 2022

Online Mains Exam

8th October 2022 (Tentative)

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases: Online Prelims Exam and Online Mains Exam. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests in the Online Prelims by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Candidates should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will include three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability whereas the IBPS Clerk Mains will include four sections: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/ Financial Awareness.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern

S. No.

Name of Tests (Objective)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

1 Hour

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shift Timings

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Shifts

Timings

First Shift

9.00 am to 10.00 am

Second Shift

11.30 am to 12.30 am

Third Shift

2.00 pm to 3.00 pm

Fourth Shift

4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

 

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (3rd/4th September 2022 All Shifts): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR RRB Clerk Review:

On 3rd September 2022 (Day 1 All Shifts), candidates reported the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy to Moderate in Shift 1, Shift 2, Shift 3, and Shift 4. They were able to make 73-79 good attempts (shift-1) and 74-78 good attempts (shift-2), 76-80 good attempts (shift-3), and 74-78 good attempts (shift-4).

On 4th September 2022 (Day 2 All Shifts), candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the questions was 'Easy to Moderate' and they were able to make 71-77 good attempts (Shift 1), 74-78 good attempts (Shift 2), 72-75 good attempts (Shift 3), 74-78 good attempts (Shift 4).

Sections

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning Ability

28-29

Easy-Moderate

Numerical Ability

22-24

Easy-Moderate

English Language

23-26

Easy-Moderate

Overall

73-79

Easy-Moderate

IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (3rd/4th September 2022 All Shifts): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning Ability

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Level of Questions

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

15-20

Easy to Moderate 

Inequality

4-5

Easy to Moderate 

Syllogism

3-5 

Easy to Moderate 

Alpha Numeric Series

4-5

Easy to Moderate 

Blood Relation

3-5

Easy to Moderate 

Inequalities

3-5

Easy to Moderate 

Order & Ranking

3-5

Easy to Moderate 

Mix Series

3-5

Easy to Moderate 

Direction & Distance

3-5

Easy to Moderate 

Digit Based Series

3-5

Easy to Moderate 

3 Number based Series

3-5

Easy to Moderate 

Meaningful Word

1

Easy to Moderate 

Word Formation

1

Easy to Moderate 

Odd One Out

1

Easy to Moderate 

Word Pairing

1

Easy to Moderate 

3 Letter Based Sentence

5

Easy to Moderate 

3 Digit-based Series

5

Easy to Moderate 

Chinese Coding Decoding

5

Easy to Moderate 

Blood Relation

3

Easy 

Topics Asked:

Month based puzzle

Box based puzzle

Floor based puzzle

Parallel Row Based

Comparison based

Circular based

Designation Based puzzle (7 Person)

Uncertain Based puzzle (Linear)

Year Based Puzzle

Month Based Puzzle

Square-Based Puzzle (4 people in & out)

Post-Based Puzzle (7 posts)

Order & Ranking (Product & Purchase)

Uncertain Linear Based Puzzle (11 people)

Numerical Ability

Topic

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Simplification

13

Moderate

Arithmetic

12

Easy to Moderate

Data Interpretation

5

Easy to Moderate

Missing Number Series

5

Easy to Moderate

Wrong Number Series

5

Easy to Moderate

Topics Asked:

Line Graph DI(Games) 

Table DI (Shoes)

Tabular DI

Bar Graph DI (3 Company, agriculture product manufacture)

Bar Graph DI (3 Company, 2016/2018) 

Bar Graph DI (3 members & 3 subjects)

Line Graph (Boats & Ship)

The missing number series asked:

1, 9, 36, 100, 225, ?
8, 22, 50, 92, 106, ?
4, 10, 22, 46, 94, ?
50, 75, 175, 400, 800, ?
15, 23, 30, 36, 41, ?

English Language

Topic

No. of Questions

Level

Reading Comprehension

7-10

Easy

Cloze Test

5-7

Easy

Sentence Rearrangement

5

Easy

Para Jumble

5

Easy

Word Swap

5

Easy

Phrase Replacement

6

Easy

Misspelt word

3-5

Easy

Error Detection

4

Easy

Word Usage

2-3

Easy

Fillers

2-3

Easy

Topics Asked:

Reading Comprehension- Benefits of Coffee

Synonyms and Antonyms of:

Sort

Site

Insularity

Infancy

Fury

Supplement

 

 

FAQ

Q1 What was the overall difficulty level of questions & good attempts in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Exam?

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy to Moderate in Shift 1, Shift 2, Shift 3, and Shift 4. Candidates were able to make 73-79 good attempts.

Q2 What was the overall difficulty level of questions & good attempts in Reasoning Ability in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims?

IBPS Clerk Prelims Reasoning Ability Difficulty Level was Easy to Moderate. Candidates reported 28-29 good attempts.

Q3 What was the overall difficulty level of questions & good attempts in Numerical Ability in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims?

IBPS Clerk Prelims Numerical Ability Difficulty Level was Easy to Moderate. Candidates reported 22-24 good attempts.

Q4 What was the overall difficulty level of questions & good attempts in English Language in the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims?

IBPS Clerk Prelims English Language Difficulty Level was Easy to Moderate. Candidates reported 23-26 good attempts.

Q5 Where can I get IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Analysis (Detailed Section-wise)?

Read our article IBPS Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (3rd /4th August 2022 All Shifts) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level on Jagran Josh.

