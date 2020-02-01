IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 @ibps.in, Check IBPS Clerk Mains Re Exam Call Letter 2020 Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPSC) has released IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates who have not attended the IBPS Clerk Reexam 2020 can now download their admit cards through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The direct link of IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 is given below. Candidates can directly download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link. The download link for IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 will be activated till 8 February 2020. All candidates are advised to download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 before the conduct of the exam.

The IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 will be conducted through online mode consisting Objective Tests for 200 marks. Online Main Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 200 marks for 160 minutes.

This test will cover General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and Quantitive Aptitude. There will be penalty for marking wrong answers in the objective tests.

Check How and Where to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020?

Go to the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 flashing in the CRP Clerical Section.

It will redirect you to the login window of the admit card.

Candidates are required to enter their credentials such as Registration Number/Roll Number, Password, Captcha and click on the login button.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Then, Candidates can download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020



