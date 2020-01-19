IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (19 January): Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains exam on 19 January 2020 in different shifts. Candidates who qualified the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 appeared for the Mains examination to fetch recruitment as Clerk in public sector banks. As per the candidates' feedback, the overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2020 was "Moderate". Candidates were able to make around 120 good attempts out of the total 190 questions asked. Check here the detailed exam analysis and review of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2019-20 and know the difficulty level, questions asked and good attempts.

In IBPS Clerk Mains 2019-20 exam, candidates were asked 190 multiple choice questions from four sections Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Quantitative Aptitude, General English and General/Financial Awareness. Candidates were allotted a total of 160 minutes to attempt the IBPS Clerk Question Paper 2020. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks of each wrong answer marked by candidates. Those candidates who succeed in obtaining the IBPS Clerk Mains Cut off 2020 will be declared as pass in the exam.

Here is the detailed and subject-wise IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2019-20. Know the types of questions asked in the exam and their difficulty level.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2019-20 (Overall): 19 January 2020

Sections No. of MCQs Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 50 27-32 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 50 31-36 Moderate General English 40 29-33 Easy-Moderate General/Financial Awareness 50 28-34 Moderate TOTAL 190 117-125 Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Topic No. of Questions Difficulty Level Data Interpretation - Pie Chart + Tabular + Profit & Loss DI, Caselet 20 Moderate-Difficult Arithmetic - Train, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Mensuration, Age, Average, Boat & Stream 20 Moderate Data Sufficiency 5 Moderate Approximation 5 Moderate Total 50 Moderate

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Topic No. of Questions Level Puzzles - Blood Relation based, Circular based, 25 Moderate-Difficult Coded Direction 5 Moderate Data Sufficiency 5 Easy-Moderate Coded Inequality 5 Easy-Moderate Syllogism 5 Easy Coding Decoding 3 - 5 Easy- Moderate Total 50 Moderate

General English

Topic No. of Questions Level Reading Comprehension 18 Moderate-Difficult Fillers 5 Easy-Moderate Error Detection 5 Easy-Moderate Cloze Test 6 Easy-Moderate Sentence Rearrangement 6 Moderate Total 40 Moderate

General/Financial Awareness

A total of 50 questions were asked from General-Financial Awareness section. Questions were based on Static GK and latest Current Affairs of national & international importance. The following questions were asked in the IBPS Clerk Mains exam:

Theme of National Book Fair

Bank Rate linked with Repo Rate

Important Days