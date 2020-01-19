Search

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (19 January): Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis & Review is provided here of the exam held on 19 January 2020. Candidates can check here detailed exam analysis of each subject along with questions asked and their difficulty level.

Jan 19, 2020 13:41 IST
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains exam on 19 January 2020 in different shifts. Candidates who qualified the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 appeared for the Mains examination to fetch recruitment as Clerk in public sector banks. As per the candidates' feedback, the overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2020 was "Moderate". Candidates were able to make around 120 good attempts out of the total 190 questions asked. Check here the detailed exam analysis and review of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2019-20 and know the difficulty level, questions asked and good attempts.

In IBPS Clerk Mains 2019-20 exam, candidates were asked 190 multiple choice questions from four sections Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Quantitative Aptitude, General English and General/Financial Awareness. Candidates were allotted a total of 160 minutes to attempt the IBPS Clerk Question Paper 2020. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks of each wrong answer marked by candidates. Those candidates who succeed in obtaining the IBPS Clerk Mains Cut off 2020 will be declared as pass in the exam.

Here is the detailed and subject-wise IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2019-20. Know the types of questions asked in the exam and their difficulty level.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2019-20 (Overall): 19 January 2020

Sections

No. of MCQs

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 

50

27-32

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude 

50

31-36

Moderate

General English

40

29-33

Easy-Moderate

General/Financial Awareness

50

28-34

Moderate

TOTAL

190

117-125

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Topic

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation - Pie Chart + Tabular + Profit & Loss DI, Caselet

20

Moderate-Difficult

Arithmetic - Train, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Mensuration, Age, Average, Boat & Stream

20

Moderate

Data Sufficiency

5

Moderate

Approximation

5

Moderate

Total

50

Moderate

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 

Topic

No. of Questions

Level

Puzzles  - Blood Relation based, Circular based, 

25

Moderate-Difficult

Coded Direction

5

Moderate

Data Sufficiency

5

Easy-Moderate

Coded Inequality

5

Easy-Moderate

Syllogism

5

Easy

Coding Decoding

3 - 5

Easy- Moderate

Total

50

Moderate

General English

Topic

No. of Questions

Level

Reading Comprehension 

18

Moderate-Difficult

Fillers

5

Easy-Moderate

Error Detection

5

Easy-Moderate

Cloze Test

6

Easy-Moderate

Sentence Rearrangement

6

Moderate

Total

40

Moderate

General/Financial Awareness

A total of 50 questions were asked from General-Financial Awareness section. Questions were based on Static GK and latest Current Affairs of national & international importance. The following questions were asked in the IBPS Clerk Mains exam:

Theme of National Book Fair

Bank Rate linked with Repo Rate

Important Days

