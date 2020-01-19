IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (19 January): Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk Mains exam on 19 January 2020 in different shifts. Candidates who qualified the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 appeared for the Mains examination to fetch recruitment as Clerk in public sector banks. As per the candidates' feedback, the overall difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2020 was "Moderate". Candidates were able to make around 120 good attempts out of the total 190 questions asked. Check here the detailed exam analysis and review of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2019-20 and know the difficulty level, questions asked and good attempts.
In IBPS Clerk Mains 2019-20 exam, candidates were asked 190 multiple choice questions from four sections Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Quantitative Aptitude, General English and General/Financial Awareness. Candidates were allotted a total of 160 minutes to attempt the IBPS Clerk Question Paper 2020. There is a negative marking of 1/4th marks of each wrong answer marked by candidates. Those candidates who succeed in obtaining the IBPS Clerk Mains Cut off 2020 will be declared as pass in the exam.
Here is the detailed and subject-wise IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2019-20. Know the types of questions asked in the exam and their difficulty level.
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2019-20 (Overall): 19 January 2020
|
Sections
|
No. of MCQs
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
27-32
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
31-36
|
Moderate
|
General English
|
40
|
29-33
|
Easy-Moderate
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50
|
28-34
|
Moderate
|
TOTAL
|
190
|
117-125
|
Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Data Interpretation - Pie Chart + Tabular + Profit & Loss DI, Caselet
|
20
|
Moderate-Difficult
|
Arithmetic - Train, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Mensuration, Age, Average, Boat & Stream
|
20
|
Moderate
|
Data Sufficiency
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Approximation
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Puzzles - Blood Relation based, Circular based,
|
25
|
Moderate-Difficult
|
Coded Direction
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Data Sufficiency
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Coded Inequality
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
5
|
Easy
|
Coding Decoding
|
3 - 5
|
Easy- Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate
General English
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Reading Comprehension
|
18
|
Moderate-Difficult
|
Fillers
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Cloze Test
|
6
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
6
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
40
|
Moderate
General/Financial Awareness
A total of 50 questions were asked from General-Financial Awareness section. Questions were based on Static GK and latest Current Affairs of national & international importance. The following questions were asked in the IBPS Clerk Mains exam:
Theme of National Book Fair
Bank Rate linked with Repo Rate
Important Days