IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 OUT @ibps.in, Check IBPS CWE Clerks-X 2020 Call Letter Download Link and Updates Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 has been finally released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) after a wait of 2 days. Earlier, The IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 was to release on 18 November 2020. Now, all such candidates who were eagerly waiting for the admit cards can now download their admit card through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Admit Card Download Link will be available from 20 November 2020 to 12 December 2020. All candidates who applied for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates can download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020 Directly by clicking on the provided link followed by the easy steps given below.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 5th, 12th, 13th December 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can now download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 by entering their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The direct link of IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 is given below.

All candidates appearing in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam will have to carry call letter along with the photo identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/application form on the day of the exam. All candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

Though the duration of the Online Preliminary Examination is 1 hour the candidates may be required to be at the venue for about 2 hours or more including the time required for completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions etc.

How and Where to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.ibps.in. Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your registration number, password, date of birth, security code (as shown on the page) and click on login to view your admit card. Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020and save it for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 will be of 60 minutes for 100 questions. Each question will be of 1 Mark. IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam will consist of the paper of English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main examination.

Candidates should note that there will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Admit Card

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Vacancy Details

This recruitment is being done to recruit 2557 vacancies for Clerical cadre Posts in various banks. The online application for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 was started on 23 October and ended on 6 November 2020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. All such candidates qualify in IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 will be called for mains exam. The IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 is scheduled tentatively on 28 February 2021.