IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 Declared @ibps.in, Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the CRP Clerk Online Preliminary Exam Result on its official website. With the publication of the result, now all wait is over for those candidates who were waiting for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019.

The IBPS has conducted the Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam on 07 and 08 December 2019. Now those candidates appeared in the written exam can check their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 on the official website-ibps.in.

In a bid to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019, candidate will have to provide their login details like Username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth on the official website. Candidates should note that they will have to provide their Date of Birth in DD-MM-YY format only on the official website. Candidates can check their IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelims Result by clicking on the link mentioned below also.

Direct Link for IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020





Candidates should note that IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 is very crucial for the candidates as only these marks will be considered for short listing for the mains examination. Candidates will be selected on the basis of these marks in Preliminary and so they will have to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Prelims examination. A part from this, they will have to score a total minimum marks for getting a place in the Main Exam. Again the marks obtained by the candidates in Mains exam will be considered for Final selection of candidates.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019

First of all visit the official website – ibps.in.

Click on the -Result link provided above.

On the home page, click on the link-Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2019.

A new window will open where you will have to provide your credentials like- registration number/ roll no and DOB.

After successfully submitting, you will get you result on the screen.

Download and save your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result for future reference.

