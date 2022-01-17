IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 Out for Clerk, PO, RRB Exams @ibps.in, Download PDF Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released its annual IBPS Exam Calendar for 2022-23 on its official website - ibps.in. Download PDF here.

IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released its annual IBPS Exam Calendar for 2022-23. Candidates who are part of various exams to be conducted under IBPS including Clerk, PO, RRB can check the details Prelims/Mains schedule with the IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23. You can download the IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 from the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)- ibps.in.

You can download the IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below

How to Download IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 Check Steps

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. Click on the link displaying Tentative Exam Calendar for Clerk, PO, RRB Exams

It will redirect you to the new page where you will get the PDF of the IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23. Download IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 and save it for future reference.

As per the calendar released, the Preliminary Examination for Office Assistants and Officer Scale I will be held on 7.08.2022, 13.08.2022, 14.08.2022, 20.08.2022 and 21.08.2022.

The Single Examination for Officers Scale II & III will be held on 24.09.2022 and Mains for Office Assistants- 01.10.2022.

Exams Schedule Preliminary Examination Office Assistants and Officer Scale-I August 7, 2022, August 13, 2022, August 14, 2022, August 20, 2022, and August 21, 2022 Single Examination Officers Scale II & III 24 September 2022 Main Examination Officer Scale I 24 September 2022 Main Office Assistants 01 October 2022

It is noted that IBPS conducts recruitment exams every year for candidates to fetch a banking job including Clerk, PO, RRB in public sector banks of India. IBPS use to conduct all these exams in online mode only.

Candidates should note that the registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.