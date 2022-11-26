IBPS PO Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (26th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS PO Mains 2022 is being held today on 26th November 2022 for 8432 Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Mains 2022 Exam Analysis Good Attempts and Difficulty Level
IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2022 today on 26th November 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download till 26th November 2022. Only candidates who cleared the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 are appearing for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted further for the Common Interview Process based on their performance in the Mains exam.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

7th to 16th October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th and 16th October 2022

Prelims Exam Result

2nd November to 9th November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

19th November to 26th November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

 

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Section A
Section B

45

60

60 Minutes

English & Hindi

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English & Hindi

English Language

Section A
Section B                                             

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Section A
Section B

35

60

45 Minutes

English & Hindi

Total

155 MCQs

200 Marks

3 Hours

 

English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

GRAND TOTAL

 

225

3 Hours 30
minutes

 

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (26th November 2022): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR PO Mains Exam Review: Candidates reported the IBPS PO Mains 2022 was Moderate-Difficult. They were able to make 85 to 92 good attempts.

Section

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

24-26

Moderate

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

26-28

Moderate

English Language

18-20

Moderate

Data Analysis & Interpretation

16-18

Moderate

Overall Good Attempts

 85-92

Moderate

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (26th November 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Puzzles

19

Easy to Moderate

Data Sufficiency

3-4

Moderate

Coded Blood Relation

2

Easy

New Pattern Coding(symbol)

2

Difficult

Coded Inequality

2

Moderate

Critical Reasoning

5

Moderate

Topics Asked:

  • Circular-based sitting arrangement (10 persons)
  • Designation-based puzzle (1 post, alphabet based)
  • Floor-based puzzle -9 Floor & 9 person 
  • Selection Based puzzle (3 states, ages) 

English Language

 

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension- Economy

10-12

Easy

Cloze Test (Preposition Based)- Education System of China

6-7

Easy to Moderate

Fillers + Word Arrangement

5

Easy

Match the Columns

4

Easy to Moderate

Chose the Best Meaning Sentence

3

Easy

Topics Asked

Reading Comprehension

  • Economy
  • COVID

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation

5-10

Moderate

Arithmetic

8

  Moderate to Difficult

Table Format (Poem/ Story Publish)

5

  Moderate to Difficult

Wrong Number Series

3

  Moderate to Difficult

Mensuration

3

 Moderate

Data Sufficiency

3

 Moderate to Difficult

Time & Work Passage (Men & Women With variable)

2-3

  Moderate to Difficult

Partnership

2

 Moderate

Topics Asked:

  • Double Pie Chart Data Interpretation (Run % and Strike Rate %)
  • Boat & Stream Caselet DI

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

Bank Rate

Blue Flag Certificate

Advanced Supervisory monitoring system

US Open

NARCL

Rishi Sunak

Online Game banning state

Human Development Index

12th Maharatna Company

Arunachal Pradesh Airport

E bank R & D

C 295 Aircraft

Nobel Prize in Economics

14th Spice Congress

A penalty by RBI – 1.73 crore

Sony and Zee Merger

Descriptive Test

Letter Writing

  • Water Harvesting

Essay

  • Impact of Video Games on Youngsters
  • Role of Education in Economy

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link

Take Free Online IBPS PO 2022 Mock Test

