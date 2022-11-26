IBPS PO Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (26th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS PO Mains 2022 is being held today on 26th November 2022 for 8432 Probationary Officers in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2022 today on 26th November 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download till 26th November 2022. Only candidates who cleared the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 are appearing for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted further for the Common Interview Process based on their performance in the Mains exam.

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download 7th to 16th October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result 2nd November to 9th November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download 19th November to 26th November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Section A

Section B 45 60 60 Minutes English & Hindi General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English & Hindi English Language Section A

Section B 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation Section A

Section B 35 60 45 Minutes English & Hindi Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes English GRAND TOTAL 225 3 Hours 30

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (26th November 2022): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR PO Mains Exam Review: Candidates reported the IBPS PO Mains 2022 was Moderate-Difficult. They were able to make 85 to 92 good attempts.

Section Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 24-26 Moderate General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 26-28 Moderate English Language 18-20 Moderate Data Analysis & Interpretation 16-18 Moderate Overall Good Attempts 85-92 Moderate

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (26th November 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Topics No. of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Puzzles 19 Easy to Moderate Data Sufficiency 3-4 Moderate Coded Blood Relation 2 Easy New Pattern Coding(symbol) 2 Difficult Coded Inequality 2 Moderate Critical Reasoning 5 Moderate

Circular-based sitting arrangement (10 persons)

Designation-based puzzle (1 post, alphabet based)

Floor-based puzzle -9 Floor & 9 person

Selection Based puzzle (3 states, ages)

English Language

Topics No. of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension- Economy 10-12 Easy Cloze Test (Preposition Based)- Education System of China 6-7 Easy to Moderate Fillers + Word Arrangement 5 Easy Match the Columns 4 Easy to Moderate Chose the Best Meaning Sentence 3 Easy

Reading Comprehension

Economy

COVID

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Topics No. of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Data Interpretation 5-10 Moderate Arithmetic 8 Moderate to Difficult Table Format (Poem/ Story Publish) 5 Moderate to Difficult Wrong Number Series 3 Moderate to Difficult Mensuration 3 Moderate Data Sufficiency 3 Moderate to Difficult Time & Work Passage (Men & Women With variable) 2-3 Moderate to Difficult Partnership 2 Moderate

Double Pie Chart Data Interpretation (Run % and Strike Rate %)

Boat & Stream Caselet DI

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

Bank Rate Blue Flag Certificate Advanced Supervisory monitoring system US Open NARCL Rishi Sunak Online Game banning state Human Development Index 12th Maharatna Company Arunachal Pradesh Airport E bank R & D C 295 Aircraft Nobel Prize in Economics 14th Spice Congress A penalty by RBI – 1.73 crore Sony and Zee Merger

Descriptive Test

Letter Writing

Water Harvesting

Essay

Impact of Video Games on Youngsters

Role of Education in Economy

