IBPS PO Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (26th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting the IBPS PO Mains 2022 today on 26th November 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download till 26th November 2022. Only candidates who cleared the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 are appearing for the IBPS PO Mains 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted further for the Common Interview Process based on their performance in the Mains exam.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS PO 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
7th to 16th October 2022
|
Online Prelims Exam
|
15th and 16th October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
2nd November to 9th November 2022
|
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
|
19th November to 26th November 2022
|
Online Mains Exam
|
26th November 2022
|
Mains Exam Result
|
December 2022
|
Interview Admit Card Download
|
January/ February 2023
|
Interview
|
January/ February 2023
|
Provisional Allotment
|
April 2023
IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022
IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Medium of Exam
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
Section A
|
45
|
60
|
60 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
English Language
Section A
|
35
|
40
|
40 Minutes
|
English
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
Section A
|
35
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
Total
|
155 MCQs
|
200 Marks
|
3 Hours
|
|
English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)
|
2
|
25
|
30 Minutes
|
English
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
|
225
|
3 Hours 30
|
IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (26th November 2022): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review
IBPR PO Mains Exam Review: Candidates reported the IBPS PO Mains 2022 was Moderate-Difficult. They were able to make 85 to 92 good attempts.
|
Section
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
24-26
|
Moderate
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
26-28
|
Moderate
|
English Language
|
18-20
|
Moderate
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
16-18
|
Moderate
|
Overall Good Attempts
|
85-92
|
Moderate
IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (26th November 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles
|
19
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Data Sufficiency
|
3-4
|
Moderate
|
Coded Blood Relation
|
2
|
Easy
|
New Pattern Coding(symbol)
|
2
|
Difficult
|
Coded Inequality
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Critical Reasoning
|
5
|
Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Circular-based sitting arrangement (10 persons)
- Designation-based puzzle (1 post, alphabet based)
- Floor-based puzzle -9 Floor & 9 person
- Selection Based puzzle (3 states, ages)
English Language
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension- Economy
|
10-12
|
Easy
|
Cloze Test (Preposition Based)- Education System of China
|
6-7
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Fillers + Word Arrangement
|
5
|
Easy
|
Match the Columns
|
4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Chose the Best Meaning Sentence
|
3
|
Easy
Topics Asked
Reading Comprehension
- Economy
- COVID
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Data Interpretation
|
5-10
|
Moderate
|
Arithmetic
|
8
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Table Format (Poem/ Story Publish)
|
5
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Wrong Number Series
|
3
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Mensuration
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Data Sufficiency
|
3
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Time & Work Passage (Men & Women With variable)
|
2-3
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Partnership
|
2
|
Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Double Pie Chart Data Interpretation (Run % and Strike Rate %)
- Boat & Stream Caselet DI
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
Bank Rate
|
Blue Flag Certificate
|
Advanced Supervisory monitoring system
|
US Open
|
NARCL
|
Rishi Sunak
|
Online Game banning state
|
Human Development Index
|
12th Maharatna Company
|
Arunachal Pradesh Airport
|
E bank R & D
|
C 295 Aircraft
|
Nobel Prize in Economics
|
14th Spice Congress
|
A penalty by RBI – 1.73 crore
|
Sony and Zee Merger
Descriptive Test
Letter Writing
- Water Harvesting
Essay
- Impact of Video Games on Youngsters
- Role of Education in Economy