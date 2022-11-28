IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

IBPS PO Mains 2022 was successfully held on 26th November 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers across Participating Banks in India. Candidates shared the difficulty level of PO Mains 2022 was Moderate to Difficult.

IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks
IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection successfully conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2022 on 26th November 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Candidates who had qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 successfully had only appeared in the PO Mains 2022. Candidates who will obtain a minimum score in each test and also a minimum total score in the Mains will be considered for further selection process. Meanwhile, candidates can check the IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off Marks 2022 below.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

7th to 16th October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th and 16th October 2022

Prelims Exam Result

2nd November to 9th November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

19th November to 26th November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

 

IBPS PO 2022 Related Links
IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies
IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies
IBPS PO 2022: Check Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Sectional Timing

Medium of Exam

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Section A
Section B

45

60

60 Minutes

English & Hindi

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

English & Hindi

English Language

Section A
Section B                                             

35

40

40 Minutes

English

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Section A
Section B

35

60

45 Minutes

English & Hindi

Total

155 MCQs

200 Marks

3 Hours

 

English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)

2

25

30 Minutes

English

GRAND TOTAL

 

225

3 Hours 30
minutes

 

IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022 Category-wise

Category

Cut Off Marks (Out of 225)

General

79-83

OBC

74-78

SC

64-68

ST

56-60

-EWS

75-79

HI

40-44

OC

61-65

VI

76-80

ID

44-48

IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022 Section-wise

S. No.

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Cut-Off Marks (GEN/EWS)

Cut-Off Marks

(SC/ST/OBC/PWD)

1

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

60

5-7

3-5

2

English Language

40

10-12

8-10

3

Data Analysis & Interpretation

60

8-10

5-7

4

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

3-5

1-3

5

English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)

25

10-12

8-10

Also Read: IBPS PO Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (26th November): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off Marks 2021

Category-wise

Category

Cut Off Marks (Out of 225)

General

 80.75

OBC

 75.75

SC

 65.5

ST

 57.75

EWS

 77.25

HI

 42.50

OC

 62.50

VI

 77.75

ID

 46

Section-wise

Subject

Maximum Marks

Cut Off (SC/ST/ OBC/PwD)

Cut Off (General/ EWS)

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

60

 4.50

 7.25

English Language

40

 10

13.25 

Data Analysis & Interpretation

60

 6.5

 9.25

General, Economy & Banking Awareness

40

 1.75

 3.75

English Language (Descriptive)

25

 8.75

 10

IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off Marks 2020

Category-wise

Category

IBPS PO Mains 2020 Cut-off Marks

General

83.50

OBC

78.63

SC

66.38

ST

52.25

EWS

75.75

OC

61.25

VI

84.88

HI

38.25

ID

53.00

Section-wise

Section

General/ EWS

OBC/SC/ST/PwD

English Language

11.75

8.5

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

6.0

3.75

Data Analysis and Interpretation

8.75

5.75

General/ Banking and Economics Awareness

6.25

9.75

Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing)

10

8.75

IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off Marks: Factors

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main exam and a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for an Interview. Factors affecting the IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off include the number of candidates, number of vacancies, and difficulty level of the exam.

NOTE: Marks obtained in the online Main exam will only be considered for the shortlisting for interview and also for final merit listing.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed IBPS PO Mains 2022 Cut Off Marks?

Read our article IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks on Jagran Josh.

Q2. How is IBPS PO Mains Cut-off calculated?

Factors affecting the IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off include the number of candidates, number of vacancies, and difficulty level of exam.

Q3. When will the IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 be released?

IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 is expected to be released in December 2022.

Take Free Online IBPS PO 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next