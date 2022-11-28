IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

IBPS PO Mains 2022 was successfully held on 26th November 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers across Participating Banks in India. Candidates shared the difficulty level of PO Mains 2022 was Moderate to Difficult.

IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection successfully conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2022 on 26th November 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Candidates who had qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 successfully had only appeared in the PO Mains 2022. Candidates who will obtain a minimum score in each test and also a minimum total score in the Mains will be considered for further selection process. Meanwhile, candidates can check the IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off Marks 2022 below.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download 7th to 16th October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result 2nd November to 9th November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download 19th November to 26th November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Sectional Timing Medium of Exam Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Section A

Section B 45 60 60 Minutes English & Hindi General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes English & Hindi English Language Section A

Section B 35 40 40 Minutes English Data Analysis & Interpretation Section A

Section B 35 60 45 Minutes English & Hindi Total 155 MCQs 200 Marks 3 Hours English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 2 25 30 Minutes English GRAND TOTAL 225 3 Hours 30

minutes

IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022 Category-wise

Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 225) General 79-83 OBC 74-78 SC 64-68 ST 56-60 -EWS 75-79 HI 40-44 OC 61-65 VI 76-80 ID 44-48

IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022 Section-wise

S. No. Subjects Maximum Marks Cut-Off Marks (GEN/EWS) Cut-Off Marks (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) 1 Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 60 5-7 3-5 2 English Language 40 10-12 8-10 3 Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 8-10 5-7 4 General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 3-5 1-3 5 English Language (Letter & Essay Writing) 25 10-12 8-10

IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off Marks 2021

Category-wise

Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 225) General 80.75 OBC 75.75 SC 65.5 ST 57.75 EWS 77.25 HI 42.50 OC 62.50 VI 77.75 ID 46

Section-wise

Subject Maximum Marks Cut Off (SC/ST/ OBC/PwD) Cut Off (General/ EWS) Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 60 4.50 7.25 English Language 40 10 13.25 Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 6.5 9.25 General, Economy & Banking Awareness 40 1.75 3.75 English Language (Descriptive) 25 8.75 10

IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off Marks 2020

Category-wise

Category IBPS PO Mains 2020 Cut-off Marks General 83.50 OBC 78.63 SC 66.38 ST 52.25 EWS 75.75 OC 61.25 VI 84.88 HI 38.25 ID 53.00

Section-wise

Section General/ EWS OBC/SC/ST/PwD English Language 11.75 8.5 Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 6.0 3.75 Data Analysis and Interpretation 8.75 5.75 General/ Banking and Economics Awareness 6.25 9.75 Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing) 10 8.75

IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off Marks: Factors

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main exam and a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for an Interview. Factors affecting the IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off include the number of candidates, number of vacancies, and difficulty level of the exam.

NOTE: Marks obtained in the online Main exam will only be considered for the shortlisting for interview and also for final merit listing.

