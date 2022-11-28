IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut Off Marks

IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection successfully conducted the IBPS PO Mains 2022 on 26th November 2022 for the recruitment of 8432 Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainee (MT) across 11 Participating Banks in India. Candidates who had qualified the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 successfully had only appeared in the PO Mains 2022. Candidates who will obtain a minimum score in each test and also a minimum total score in the Mains will be considered for further selection process. Meanwhile, candidates can check the IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off Marks 2022 below.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS PO 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
September/October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
7th to 16th October 2022
|
Online Prelims Exam
|
15th and 16th October 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
2nd November to 9th November 2022
|
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
|
19th November to 26th November 2022
|
Online Mains Exam
|
26th November 2022
|
Mains Exam Result
|
December 2022
|
Interview Admit Card Download
|
January/ February 2023
|
Interview
|
January/ February 2023
|
Provisional Allotment
|
April 2023
IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022
IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
Medium of Exam
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
Section A
|
45
|
60
|
60 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
English Language
Section A
|
35
|
40
|
40 Minutes
|
English
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
Section A
|
35
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
English & Hindi
|
Total
|
155 MCQs
|
200 Marks
|
3 Hours
|
|
English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)
|
2
|
25
|
30 Minutes
|
English
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
|
225
|
3 Hours 30
|
IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022 Category-wise
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks (Out of 225)
|
General
|
79-83
|
OBC
|
74-78
|
SC
|
64-68
|
ST
|
56-60
|
-EWS
|
75-79
|
HI
|
40-44
|
OC
|
61-65
|
VI
|
76-80
|
ID
|
44-48
IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2022 Section-wise
|
S. No.
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut-Off Marks (GEN/EWS)
|
Cut-Off Marks
(SC/ST/OBC/PWD)
|
1
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
60
|
5-7
|
3-5
|
2
|
English Language
|
40
|
10-12
|
8-10
|
3
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
60
|
8-10
|
5-7
|
4
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
3-5
|
1-3
|
5
|
English Language (Letter & Essay Writing)
|
25
|
10-12
|
8-10
IBPS PO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks
IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off Marks 2021
Category-wise
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks (Out of 225)
|
General
|
80.75
|
OBC
|
75.75
|
SC
|
65.5
|
ST
|
57.75
|
EWS
|
77.25
|
HI
|
42.50
|
OC
|
62.50
|
VI
|
77.75
|
ID
|
46
Section-wise
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Cut Off (SC/ST/ OBC/PwD)
|
Cut Off (General/ EWS)
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
60
|
4.50
|
7.25
|
English Language
|
40
|
10
|
13.25
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
60
|
6.5
|
9.25
|
General, Economy & Banking Awareness
|
40
|
1.75
|
3.75
|
English Language (Descriptive)
|
25
|
8.75
|
10
IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off Marks 2020
Category-wise
|
Category
|
IBPS PO Mains 2020 Cut-off Marks
|
General
|
83.50
|
OBC
|
78.63
|
SC
|
66.38
|
ST
|
52.25
|
EWS
|
75.75
|
OC
|
61.25
|
VI
|
84.88
|
HI
|
38.25
|
ID
|
53.00
Section-wise
|
Section
|
General/ EWS
|
OBC/SC/ST/PwD
|
English Language
|
11.75
|
8.5
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
6.0
|
3.75
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
8.75
|
5.75
|
General/ Banking and Economics Awareness
|
6.25
|
9.75
|
Descriptive Paper - English Paper (Essay and Letter Writing)
|
10
|
8.75
IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off Marks: Factors
Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main exam and a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for an Interview. Factors affecting the IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off include the number of candidates, number of vacancies, and difficulty level of the exam.
NOTE: Marks obtained in the online Main exam will only be considered for the shortlisting for interview and also for final merit listing.