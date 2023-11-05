IBPS PO Expected Cut Off 2023: Category-wise Mains Minimum Qualifying Marks for Interview

IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will declare the IBPS PO cut off in a PDF after the result. The Cut Off is the minimum score decided by the bank to shortlist candidates for further rounds. Check the expected IBPS PO mains cut off marks here

IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducted the IBPS PO mains exam on November 5, 2023. The recruitment authority has invited online applications to fill 3049 vacancies to recruit candidates for probationary officers in the participating banks. Candidates should clear the cut off marks to be declared successful in the exam. The IBPS PO Mains Cut Off is the minimum score decided by the bank to shortlist candidates for further rounds.

In this article, we have discussed the IBPS PO mains expected cut off and previous years' marks for the reference of the candidates.

IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2023

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases the IBPS PO cut-off marks for all the candidates who have appeared in the main examination. Each candidate will be required to secure a minimum score in each subject of the online mains examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to get shortlisted for an interview. Based on the availability of vacancies, the cut-offs will be determined, and candidates will be shortlisted for interviews. As the IBPS PO mains cut off marks are yet to be announced, candidates can check the expected and IBPS PO previous year mains cut off marks to get an idea of the cut-off trends, competition level, and other factors.

IBPS PO Mains Expected Cut Off Marks

Based on the feedback of the test-takers who have appeared in the IBPS PO main exam and last year's cut-off trends, the experts have shared the IBPS PO expected cut off marks of the main exam. Check the category-wise IBPS PO mains expected cut off marks shared below.

Category IBPS PO Expected Cut Off Marks 2023 General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon HI To be updated soon OC To be updated soon VI To be updated soon ID To be updated soon

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2023 Highlights

The IBPS PO Mains 2023 exam is scheduled for November 5, 2023. Check the key highlights of the IBPS PO Mains exam shared below for the ease of the aspirants.

Exam Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Exam Name IBPS PO Exam 2023 Vacancies 3049 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview IBPS PO Exam Date 2023 November 5, 2023 IBPS PO Mains category wise Cut Off To be Out Soon Job Location Anywhere in India

IBPS PO Mains Cut Off Marks 2023: Deciding Factors

Numerous components are responsible for determing the IBPS PO Mains cut off marks for all the categories. Some of the factors affecting the IBPS PO cut off marks for the mains exam are given below:

Number of Test-takers: The number of test-takers influences the IBPS PO Mains cut-off marks. If the number of test-takers are less, the cut off marks and competition will decrease.

Vacancies: The overall vacancies are essential in deciding the IBPS PO Mains cut off marks. If the number of IBPS PO vacancies is more, the cut-off marks is expected to be low and vice-versa.

Difficulty level: The difficulty level of paper in the IBPS PO mains exam also affects the cut off marks. If the question’s difficult level is more, the cut-off marks will also be more, and vice-versa.

Candidate’s Performance: The marks secured in the mains exam also decide the IBPS PO mains cut-off marks. If most test-takers obtain high marks in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download IBPS PO Cut Off 2023?

IBPS will announce the official IBPS PO cut off pdf along with the result after the mains exam. Aspirants planning to appear in upcoming exams can also download the IBPS PO Mains cut-off marks to check the changes in the cut off trends and reshape their preparation accordingly. Follow the steps below to download the IBPS PO Mains cut off marks without any difficulty.

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website i.e. ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “IBPS PO mains cutoff marks” link.

Step 3: The category-wise cut-off will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future use.

IBPS PO Mains Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must download the IBPS PO mains previous year cut off marks to track the cut-off trends and competition level over the years and then decide their target scores accordingly. Reviewing previous year's IBPS PO mains cut off marks will also help them to predict the expected cut off marks in the upcoming IBPS PO mains exam. Here is the IBPS PO previous year cut off marks for the mains exam shared below.

Category IBPS PO Cut Off Marks 2022 (Out of 225) General 71.25 OBC 69.75 SC 59.25 ST 53.25 EWS 70.50 HI 37.75 OC 50.50 VI 66.25 ID 36

