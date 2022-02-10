IBPS PO Mains Result 2021-22 (Out) @ibps.in, Download CRP PO/MT XI Link Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2021-22 has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on official website @ibps.in. Check how to download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 Link, and Other Details.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of the mains exam for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT). Candidates can download IBPS PO Mains Result from the official website - ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains Result Link is available below which will be activated till 16 February 2022.

Those who have appeared in the mains exam can check the expected cut-off, cut-off marks and interview details by scrolling down.

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Check on the link given on the homepage - ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-X’ Fill in your details such as Registration No / Roll No and Password Download IBPS PO Result 2021

IBPS PO Interview 2022

Candidates who have qualified in the mains shall be called for an Interview. IBPS PO Interview Admit Card shall be available soon on ibps.in.

IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off 2021 (Expected)

We have provided the cut-off on the basis of the candidate's experience in the exam. Candidates can have a look on it:

Category Cut Off (Out of 225) General 81-85 OBC 76-80 SC 64-68 ST 50-54 EWS 73-77 HI 36-40 OC 59-63 VI 82-86 ID 51-55

IBPS had conducted the mains exam was held on 22 January 2022 and the admit card was released on 10 January 2022. IBPS PO Pre Exam was held on 04 to 11 December 2022 and the result was announced on 05 January 2022.

A total of 4135 vacancies are available Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.