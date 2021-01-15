IBPS PO Result 2020: Download CRP PO MT X Result for Probationary Officer Prelims Exam @ibps.in

IBPS PO Result 2020-21: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the result of prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Traineer under CRP PO/MTs-X. Candidates can download IBPS PO CRP Result 2020 from IBPS official website i.e. ibps.in. The result is available from 14 January to 20 January 2021.

IBPS PO Result Link is also given below. The candidates can also download IBPS CRP PO MT Result, directly, login into the link:

IBPS PO Result Download Link

Event Date IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 03 October 2020, 10 October 2020 and 11 October 2020 and 06 January 2021 IBPS PO Prelims Result Date 14 January 2021 IBPS PO Prelims Score Card Date Expected (15 or 16 Jan) IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Date In Jan IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 04 February 2021

How to Download IBPS PO Result 2020 ?

Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP PO/MTs-X ’ It will redirect to a new page - ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo10jul20/resstxpoa_jan21/login.php?appid=a0dffb035b44546bd9949c6f3c2032c3 Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth Click on ‘Login’ Button Download IBPS Probationary Officer Reult

IBPS PO Exam was conducted on 03 October 2020, 10 October 2020 and 11 October 2020 and 06 January 2021,

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2020-21

Candidates who are qualified in the prelims will now appear for mains exam. IBPS PO Mains Exam is scheduled on 04 February 2021. The bank will soon upload IBPS PO Mains Admit Card on its official website.

IBPS PO Score Card 2020

The bank is expected to release the score card of prelims exam for the candidates after 2 days from the release of the result. Candidates can check their scores in the prelims exam once the score card is released.

IBPS PO Interview

The candidates who clear the Mains examination will be called for the Interview round

IBPS PO Provisional Allotment Reserve List

Candidates who qualify in both Main and Interview rounds will be selected for Provisional Allotment Reserve List 2020.

A total of 3517 vacancies are available for Probationary Officers or Management Trainee in various banks such as Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Corporation Bank.