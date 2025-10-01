RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
IBPS Provisional Allotment List 2025 Released for JA, PO, SO and RRBs posts - Download PDF at ibps.in

By Manish Kumar
Oct 1, 2025, 13:08 IST

IBPS Provisional Allotment List 2025 has been Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment result for the post of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Customer Service Associates in Participating Banks (CRP-CSA-XIV). Candidates can download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2025 and IBPS Officer Result 2025 Here.

IBPS Provisional Allotment List 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment result for the post of Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officer (SO), Clerk (Clerical Cadre), and various posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of selection can download the provisional list available on the official website of IBPS-https://www.ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Result 2025 Download

The direct links to download the results for Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and Officer posts are available on the official website and below: 

IBPS RRB Clerk Result Download Link Click Here 
IBPS RRB PO/MT Result Download Link Click Here 
IBPS RRB Officer CRP SPL XIV Result Download Link Click Here

 

How to Download IBPS RRB Result 2025?

Candidates can download the provisional for the Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Customer Service Associates in Participating Banks (CRP-CSA-XIV) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official portal Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Step 2: Go to the result link Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officer (SO), Clerk (Clerical Cadre), and various posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on the official website.
Step 3: Now, login your result and enter your required registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: You can print the results for future reference.

