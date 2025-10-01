IBPS Provisional Allotment List 2025 Released for JA, PO, SO and RRBs posts - Download PDF at ibps.in

IBPS Provisional Allotment List 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment result for the post of Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officer (SO), Clerk (Clerical Cadre), and various posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of selection can download the provisional list available on the official website of IBPS-https://www.ibps.in.
IBPS RRB Result 2025 Download
The direct links to download the results for Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and Officer posts are available on the official website and below:
|IBPS RRB Clerk Result Download Link
|Click Here
|IBPS RRB PO/MT Result Download Link
|Click Here
|IBPS RRB Officer CRP SPL XIV Result Download Link
|Click Here
How to Download IBPS RRB Result 2025?
Candidates can download the provisional for the Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Customer Service Associates in Participating Banks (CRP-CSA-XIV) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) after following the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the official portal Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Step 2: Go to the result link Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officer (SO), Clerk (Clerical Cadre), and various posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on the official website.
Step 3: Now, login your result and enter your required registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: You can print the results for future reference.
