IBPS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Analyst Programmer & DGM Posts

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Analyst Programmer and Deputy General Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the above posts through the prescribed format on or before the closure of the application.
Important Dates
- Last date of online application registration for IBPS Analyst Programmer Windows Recruitment 2020: 24 January 2020
- Last date of application submission for IBPS DGM Recruitment 2020: 15 January 2020
IBPS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Analyst Programmer (Windows) – 1 Post
- Deputy General Manager - 1 Post
IBPS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Analyst Programmer (Windows) – Candidate should be B.E./B.Tech/MCA Passed from a recognized University.
- Deputy General Manager - Degree in any discipline, preferably Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in HR or Personnel
- Management/Administration from recognized University/Institute of repute.
IBPS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Analyst Programmer (Windows) – 21 to 35 years
- Deputy General Manager – 62 years
IBPS Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Analyst Programmer (Windows) – Basic Pay – Rs. 35,400; Emolument at the beginning of the scale – Rs. 54,126
- Deputy General Manager – Rs. 80, 000/-
Download Official Notification for IBPS Analyst Programmer Windows Recruitment 2020
Download IBPS DGM Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF
Online Application Link for IBPS Analyst Programmer Windows Recruitment 2020
Official Website
How to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the IBPS official notification PDF for more details.
