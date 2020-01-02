IBPS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Analyst Programmer & DGM Posts

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Analyst Programmer and Deputy General Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the above posts through the prescribed format on or before the closure of the application.

Important Dates

Last date of online application registration for IBPS Analyst Programmer Windows Recruitment 2020: 24 January 2020

Last date of application submission for IBPS DGM Recruitment 2020: 15 January 2020

IBPS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Analyst Programmer (Windows) – 1 Post

Deputy General Manager - 1 Post

IBPS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Analyst Programmer (Windows) – Candidate should be B.E./B.Tech/MCA Passed from a recognized University.

Deputy General Manager - Degree in any discipline, preferably Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in HR or Personnel

Management/Administration from recognized University/Institute of repute.

IBPS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Analyst Programmer (Windows) – 21 to 35 years

Deputy General Manager – 62 years

IBPS Recruitment 2020 Salary

Analyst Programmer (Windows) – Basic Pay – Rs. 35,400; Emolument at the beginning of the scale – Rs. 54,126

Deputy General Manager – Rs. 80, 000/-

How to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the IBPS official notification PDF for more details.

