IBPS RRB 2020 Online Application Link Reopens today on 26 October @ibps.in: Apply Now for Officer Scale 1 & Office Assistant Multipurpose

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Supplementary Notification 2020 on its official website ibps.in to restart the recruitment process for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs IX drive that was notified earlier on 1 July 2020 to fill over 9600 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks. For this purpose, the IBPS has reopened the online application window under the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020. Candidates who were not able to apply earlier can apply online now during 26 October - 9 November 2020. Before applying for the IBPS RRB 2020 exam, have a look at the revised eligibility criteria and important dates as notified by the IBPS in the Supplementary Notification PDF.

After the successful completion of the online application process, the IBPS will conduct an additional round of IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Candidates, who would be applying now, will be required to appear for the online preliminary examination. The IBPS RRB 2020 Prelims exam will be held on 31 December 2020 for Officer Scale I post and on 2 January 2021/ 4 January 2021 for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post. So, register and fill application form for the IBPS RRB 2020 now and start your preparations to ace the exam with flying colours.

Apply Online for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I 2020-Direct Link

Apply Online for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) 2020-Direct Link

Let's first look at the notification PDF and important dates of the IBPS RRB examination:

IBPS RRB 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Reopening of online application window 26 October 2020 Last Date to apply online 9 November 2020 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale I - 31 December 2020 Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 2 January 2021/ 4 January 2021 Release of Admit Card 10 Days before the exam

Who can apply for IBPS RRB 2020?

As per the supplementary notification released by the IBPS, the IBPS RRB Application link opens again only for following category candidates:

- Candidates who obtain the educational qualification before 9 November 2020

- Candidates who failed to apply earlier during 1-21 July 2020

Note: Candidates, who had applied earlier in July 2020 for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 and have already appeared for the prelims exam for a particular post in September 2020, should not apply again for that respective post now.

Revised Eligibility Criteria for IBPS RRB 2020 Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

The IBPS RRB Application process has restarted only for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts. Candidates, who fulfill the IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria 2020 as laid down in the IBP RRB Notification released earlier on 1 July 2020, can fill the application form. The eligibility criteria such as age limit and education qualification remain the same as notified. However, IBPS has revised the criteria in terms of educational qualification. The revised eligibility criteria is as follows:

Candidates who would gain the eligibility criteria in terms of educational qualifications by 9 November 2020 can apply for this recruitment drive.

For detailed eligibility criteria for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020, Click Here