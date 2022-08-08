IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB Clerk Expected Cut Off 2022: IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was successfully held on 7th August 2022. Candidates shared that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy. Check Section-wise and Category-wise Expected Cut-Off Marks.

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks

IBPS RRB Clerk Expected Cut-Off 2022 Prelims: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 on 7th August 2022 for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India.

IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process XI for the recruitment of 8285 Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training

9th July 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

18th July 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)

16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I

22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)

7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022

Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I

20th & 21st August 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September 2022

Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download

September 2022

Main/Single Exam (Officers Scale I, II, III)

24th September 2022

Main/Single Exam (Office Assistant)

1st October 2022

Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October 2022

Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)

October/November 2022

Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))

January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I

Preliminary Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

40

Composite time of 45 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

*as per state

40

40

 

Total

 

80

80

IBPS RRB Expected Cut-Off 2022

Factors that Determine the IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-off 2022

  1. Number of Applicants
  2. Difficulty Level
  3. IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Year Cut-Off
  4. Number of Vacancies

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-off 2022: Section-wise

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Qs

Maximum Marks

 Expected Cut-Off

1

Reasoning

*as per state

40

40

 9-11

2

Numerical Ability

*as per state

40

40

 8-10
 

Total

  

80

80

 

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-off 2022: State-wise

State/UT

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Expected Cut off 2022 state wise for UR (+ / - 3 marks)

Andhra Pradesh

70

Arunachal Pradesh

70

Assam

69

Bihar

68

Chhattisgarh

70

Gujarat

74

Haryana

71

Himachal Pradesh

71

Jammu & Kashmir

70

Jharkhand

72

Karnataka

70

Kerala

75

Madhya Pradesh

70

Maharashtra

69

Manipur

69

Meghalaya

71

Mizoram

71

Nagaland

72

Odisha

73

Puducherry

72

Punjab

74

Rajasthan

75

Tamil Nadu

68

Telangana

67

Tripura

71

Uttar Pradesh

73

Uttarakhand

74

West Bengal

72

 

IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (Prelims 2021, 2020, 2019)

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021

 

State/UT

General

OBC

EWS

Andhra Pradesh

 69.25

 69.25

 69.25

Arunachal Pradesh

      

Assam

 71

    

Bihar

73

73

  

Chhattisgarh

 71

    

Gujarat

76.75

76.75

  

Haryana

 75.75

    

Himachal Pradesh

 74.25

    

Jammu & Kashmir

 72

    

Jharkhand

76.25 

 76.25 

  

Karnataka

70.75

70.75

  

Kerala

 77

    

Madhya Pradesh

73.75

73.75

  

Maharashtra

72.75

 72.75

  

Manipur

      

Meghalaya

      

Mizoram

      

Nagaland

      

Odisha

78.5

    

Puducherry

      

Punjab

76.5

    

Rajasthan

76.75

76.75

  

Tamil Nadu

 70.5

 70.5

  

Telangana

 69

 69

69

Tripura

    

 61.5

Uttar Pradesh

 76.5

76.5

76.5

Uttarakhand

 77.5

    

West Bengal

75.75

 

 

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020

State

Cut Off (General)

Uttar Pradesh

73

Madhya Pradesh

66.75

Gujarat

78.25

Telangana

71.25

Bihar

75.5

Andhra Pradesh

76.25

Odisha

79.75

Himachal Pradesh

71.25

Rajasthan

78.75

West Bengal

77.75

Chhattisgarh

70.5

Jammu & Kashmir

73.5

Maharashtra

67

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2019

State 

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019

Andhra Pradesh

71.50

Assam

64.75

Bihar

74.25

Chhattisgarh

75.50

Gujarat

63.25

Haryana

76

Himachal Pradesh

71

Jammu & Kashmir

Jharkhand

8.50

Karnataka

65.25

Kerala

75

Madhya Pradesh

68.25

Maharashtra

69.25

Punjab

77.50

Odisha

73.25

Rajasthan

75.25

Tamil Nadu

68

Telangana

68.50

Tripura

71.25

Uttar Pradesh

74.00

Uttarakhand

76.75

West Bengal

74.75

What Next After IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Prelims?

For the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose), candidates who qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks will be called for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022. An adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination wherein candidates will be asked questions from Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Numerical Ability.

For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.

Also Read: IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (7th August 2022 All Shifts) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed IBPS RRB Clerk Expected Cut-Off and Previous Years’ Cut-off?

Read our article IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks on Jagran Josh.

Q2. Is there sectional cut off in IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022?

Yes, for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose), candidates who qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks will be called for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022.

Q3. How many vacancies are there in IBPS RRB Clerk 2022?

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2022: A total of 8285 Vacancies for Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India.

Q4. What is the exam date for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022?

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Date (Tentative): 1st October 2022

Take Free Online IBPS - RRB Exams 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Related Stories

