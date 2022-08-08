IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB Clerk Expected Cut Off 2022: IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was successfully held on 7th August 2022. Candidates shared that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy. Check Section-wise and Category-wise Expected Cut-Off Marks.

IBPS RRB Clerk Expected Cut-Off 2022 Prelims: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 on 7th August 2022 for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India.

IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process XI for the recruitment of 8285 Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download September 2022 Main/Single Exam (Officers Scale I, II, III) 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam (Office Assistant) 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I

Preliminary Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 40 Total 80 80

IBPS RRB Expected Cut-Off 2022

Factors that Determine the IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-off 2022

Number of Applicants Difficulty Level IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Year Cut-Off Number of Vacancies

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-off 2022: Section-wise

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Expected Cut-Off 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 40 9-11 2 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 40 8-10 Total 80 80

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-off 2022: State-wise

State/UT IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Expected Cut off 2022 state wise for UR (+ / - 3 marks) Andhra Pradesh 70 Arunachal Pradesh 70 Assam 69 Bihar 68 Chhattisgarh 70 Gujarat 74 Haryana 71 Himachal Pradesh 71 Jammu & Kashmir 70 Jharkhand 72 Karnataka 70 Kerala 75 Madhya Pradesh 70 Maharashtra 69 Manipur 69 Meghalaya 71 Mizoram 71 Nagaland 72 Odisha 73 Puducherry 72 Punjab 74 Rajasthan 75 Tamil Nadu 68 Telangana 67 Tripura 71 Uttar Pradesh 73 Uttarakhand 74 West Bengal 72

IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (Prelims 2021, 2020, 2019)

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021

State/UT General OBC EWS Andhra Pradesh 69.25 69.25 69.25 Arunachal Pradesh Assam 71 Bihar 73 73 Chhattisgarh 71 Gujarat 76.75 76.75 Haryana 75.75 Himachal Pradesh 74.25 Jammu & Kashmir 72 Jharkhand 76.25 76.25 Karnataka 70.75 70.75 Kerala 77 Madhya Pradesh 73.75 73.75 Maharashtra 72.75 72.75 Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Odisha 78.5 Puducherry Punjab 76.5 Rajasthan 76.75 76.75 Tamil Nadu 70.5 70.5 Telangana 69 69 69 Tripura 61.5 Uttar Pradesh 76.5 76.5 76.5 Uttarakhand 77.5 West Bengal 75.75

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020

State Cut Off (General) Uttar Pradesh 73 Madhya Pradesh 66.75 Gujarat 78.25 Telangana 71.25 Bihar 75.5 Andhra Pradesh 76.25 Odisha 79.75 Himachal Pradesh 71.25 Rajasthan 78.75 West Bengal 77.75 Chhattisgarh 70.5 Jammu & Kashmir 73.5 Maharashtra 67

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2019

State IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019 Andhra Pradesh 71.50 Assam 64.75 Bihar 74.25 Chhattisgarh 75.50 Gujarat 63.25 Haryana 76 Himachal Pradesh 71 Jammu & Kashmir — Jharkhand 8.50 Karnataka 65.25 Kerala 75 Madhya Pradesh 68.25 Maharashtra 69.25 Punjab 77.50 Odisha 73.25 Rajasthan 75.25 Tamil Nadu 68 Telangana 68.50 Tripura 71.25 Uttar Pradesh 74.00 Uttarakhand 76.75 West Bengal 74.75

What Next After IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Prelims?

For the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose), candidates who qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks will be called for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022. An adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination wherein candidates will be asked questions from Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Numerical Ability.

For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.

Also Read: IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (7th August 2022 All Shifts) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level