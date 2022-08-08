IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

IBPS RRB Clerk Expected Cut-Off 2022 Prelims: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 on 7th August 2022 for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India.
IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process XI for the recruitment of 8285 Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
About IBPS RRB Recruitment
The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
|
9th July 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
18th July 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I
|
22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I
|
20th & 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
September 2022
|
Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download
|
September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
24th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam (Office Assistant)
|
1st October 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October 2022
|
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
|
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.
For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I
Preliminary Examination
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
|
Total
|
|
80
|
80
IBPS RRB Expected Cut-Off 2022
Factors that Determine the IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-off 2022
- Number of Applicants
- Difficulty Level
- IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Year Cut-Off
- Number of Vacancies
IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-off 2022: Section-wise
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Expected Cut-Off
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
9-11
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
8-10
|
Total
|
80
|
80
|
IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-off 2022: State-wise
|
State/UT
|
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Expected Cut off 2022 state wise for UR (+ / - 3 marks)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
70
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
70
|
Assam
|
69
|
Bihar
|
68
|
Chhattisgarh
|
70
|
Gujarat
|
74
|
Haryana
|
71
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
71
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
70
|
Jharkhand
|
72
|
Karnataka
|
70
|
Kerala
|
75
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
70
|
Maharashtra
|
69
|
Manipur
|
69
|
Meghalaya
|
71
|
Mizoram
|
71
|
Nagaland
|
72
|
Odisha
|
73
|
Puducherry
|
72
|
Punjab
|
74
|
Rajasthan
|
75
|
Tamil Nadu
|
68
|
Telangana
|
67
|
Tripura
|
71
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
73
|
Uttarakhand
|
74
|
West Bengal
|
72
IBPS RRB Clerk Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (Prelims 2021, 2020, 2019)
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021
|
State/UT
|
General
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
69.25
|
69.25
|
69.25
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Assam
|
71
|
Bihar
|
73
|
73
|
Chhattisgarh
|
71
|
Gujarat
|
76.75
|
76.75
|
Haryana
|
75.75
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
74.25
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
72
|
Jharkhand
|
76.25
|
76.25
|
Karnataka
|
70.75
|
70.75
|
Kerala
|
77
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
73.75
|
73.75
|
Maharashtra
|
72.75
|
72.75
|
Manipur
|
Meghalaya
|
Mizoram
|
Nagaland
|
Odisha
|
78.5
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
76.5
|
Rajasthan
|
76.75
|
76.75
|
Tamil Nadu
|
70.5
|
70.5
|
Telangana
|
69
|
69
|
69
|
Tripura
|
61.5
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
76.5
|
76.5
|
76.5
|
Uttarakhand
|
77.5
|
West Bengal
|
75.75
|
|
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020
|
State
|
Cut Off (General)
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
73
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
66.75
|
Gujarat
|
78.25
|
Telangana
|
71.25
|
Bihar
|
75.5
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
76.25
|
Odisha
|
79.75
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
71.25
|
Rajasthan
|
78.75
|
West Bengal
|
77.75
|
Chhattisgarh
|
70.5
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
73.5
|
Maharashtra
|
67
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2019
|
State
|
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
71.50
|
Assam
|
64.75
|
Bihar
|
74.25
|
Chhattisgarh
|
75.50
|
Gujarat
|
63.25
|
Haryana
|
76
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
71
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
—
|
Jharkhand
|
8.50
|
Karnataka
|
65.25
|
Kerala
|
75
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
68.25
|
Maharashtra
|
69.25
|
Punjab
|
77.50
|
Odisha
|
73.25
|
Rajasthan
|
75.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
68
|
Telangana
|
68.50
|
Tripura
|
71.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
74.00
|
Uttarakhand
|
76.75
|
West Bengal
|
74.75
What Next After IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Prelims?
For the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose), candidates who qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks will be called for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022. An adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination wherein candidates will be asked questions from Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language, and Numerical Ability.
For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.
