IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (7th August 2022 All Shifts) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 on 7th August 2022 for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India.
IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process XI for the recruitment of 8285 Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.
About IBPS RRB Recruitment
The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.
IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS RRB 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training
|
9th July 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
18th July 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I
|
22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk)
|
7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I
|
20th & 21st August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
September 2022
|
Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download
|
September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
24th September 2022
|
Main/Single Exam (Office Assistant)
|
1st October 2022
|
Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October 2022
|
Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III)
|
October/November 2022
|
Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose))
|
January 2022
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.
For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I
Preliminary Examination
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
|
Total
|
|
80
|
80
Officer Scale-I
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
|
Total
|
|
80
|
80
NOTE: Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.
Main Examination
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*as per state
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Numerical Ability
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
Officer Scale-I
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
*as per state
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
General Awareness
|
*as per state
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
*as per state
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.
*List of Medium of Tests (State-wise) for CRP RRB XI for posts of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I
For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III
Single Level Examination
Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
Financial Awareness
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Professional Knowledge
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Reasoning
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
3
|
Financial Awareness
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
20
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
20
|
5
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
20
|
6
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
|
Total
|
|
240
|
200
Officer Scale- III
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Qs
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 45 minutes
|
2
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
20
|
3
|
Financial Awareness
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
40
|
4a
|
English Language
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
4b
|
Hindi Language
|
Hindi
|
40
|
40
|
5
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
Hindi/English
|
40
|
50
|
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.
Penalty for Wrong Answers
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (Prelims, Mains, Single Level Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.
Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams
The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.
For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.
For the post of officers scale-I, marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.
For the post of officers scale-II (generalist and specialist) and scale-III, marks obtained in the single level examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
IBPR RRB Clerk Review: Candidates reported the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy in Shift 1, Shift 2, Shift 3, and Shift 4. They were able to make 68-72 good attempts (shift-1) and 69-71 good attempts (shift-2), 69-73 (shift-3), and 68-72 good attempts (shift-4).
|
Sections
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35-36
|
Easy
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
33-34
|
Easy
|
Overall
|
68-72
|
Easy
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked
Reasoning Ability
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Level of Questions
|
Puzzle & Seating Arrangement
|
15
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Inequality (comma & simple line)
|
5
|
Easy
|
Syllogism
|
5
|
Easy
|
Mix Series (letter, number, symbol)
|
5
|
Easy
|
3 Letter Based Sentence
|
5
|
Easy
|
3 Digit-based Series
|
5
|
Easy
|
Blood Relation
|
3
|
Easy
|
Direction Distance
|
3
|
Easy
|
Pair Based Digit
|
1
|
Easy
|
Word Formation
|
1
|
Easy
|
Meaningful Word
|
1
|
Easy
|
Pair Based
|
1
|
Easy
Topics of Puzzles and Seating Arrangement asked:
- Circular Seating Arrangement (7 person Inside)- 5 questions
- Square seating arrangement (8 persons)- 5 questions
- Floor-Based puzzle (7 floors)- 5 questions
- Month & Date based puzzle- 5 questions
- Day Based Puzzle (Monday to Sunday)- 5 questions
Numerical Ability
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Level of Questions
|
Data Interpretation
|
13
|
Easy
|
Simplification
|
12
|
Easy
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
Easy
|
Missing Number Series
|
5
|
Easy
Topics of Data Interpretation asked:
- Bar Graph DI – 5 questions
- Line Graph DI – 5 questions
- Caselet DI – 3 questions
For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.