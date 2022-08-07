IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (7th August 2022 All Shifts) – Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022: IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was successfully held on 7th August 2022. Candidates shared that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy. Check Section-wise difficulty level, good attempts and questions asked.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 on 7th August 2022 for the posts of Office Assistant (Clerk) in regional rural banks (RRBs) across India.

IBPS is conducting the Common Recruitment Process XI for the recruitment of 8285 Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

The IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Result September 2022 Mains/Single Exam Admit Card Download September 2022 Main/Single Exam (Officers Scale I, II, III) 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam (Office Assistant) 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that IBPS will make arrangements for conducting Online Preliminary Examination for Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and declare result of Online Preliminary Examination. IBPS will inform the shortlisted candidates about the Online Main Examination. There 2 will be a Single Level Examination for Officers Scale II and Officers Scale III. IBPS will declare the results of the Main / Single Examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview in the case of Officers Scale I, II and III. Interviews will be coordinated by Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-I

Preliminary Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 40 Total 80 80

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 40 Total 80 80

NOTE: Candidates (for both posts) have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

Main Examination

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Numerical Ability *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

*List of Medium of Tests (State-wise) for CRP RRB XI for posts of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I

For the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre), and Officer Scale-III

Single Level Examination

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Professional Knowledge Hindi/English 40 40 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 40 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 20 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 20 5 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 6 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 40 Total 240 200

Officer Scale- III

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Hindi/English 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge Hindi/English 40 20 3 Financial Awareness Hindi/English 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation Hindi/English 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (Prelims, Mains, Single Level Examination). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Scores Obtained in Online Written Exams

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized using equipercentile method. Scores upto two decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

For the post of office assistant (multipurpose), marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.

For the post of officers scale-I, marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

For the post of officers scale-II (generalist and specialist) and scale-III, marks obtained in the single level examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPR RRB Clerk Review: Candidates reported the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2022 was Easy in Shift 1, Shift 2, Shift 3, and Shift 4. They were able to make 68-72 good attempts (shift-1) and 69-71 good attempts (shift-2), 69-73 (shift-3), and 68-72 good attempts (shift-4).

Sections Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning Ability 35-36 Easy Quantitative Aptitude 33-34 Easy Overall 68-72 Easy

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning Ability

Topics No. of Questions Asked Level of Questions Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 15 Easy to Moderate Inequality (comma & simple line) 5 Easy Syllogism 5 Easy Mix Series (letter, number, symbol) 5 Easy 3 Letter Based Sentence 5 Easy 3 Digit-based Series 5 Easy Blood Relation 3 Easy Direction Distance 3 Easy Pair Based Digit 1 Easy Word Formation 1 Easy Meaningful Word 1 Easy Pair Based 1 Easy

Topics of Puzzles and Seating Arrangement asked:

Circular Seating Arrangement (7 person Inside)- 5 questions Square seating arrangement (8 persons)- 5 questions Floor-Based puzzle (7 floors)- 5 questions Month & Date based puzzle- 5 questions Day Based Puzzle (Monday to Sunday)- 5 questions

Numerical Ability

Topics No. of Questions Asked Level of Questions Data Interpretation 13 Easy Simplification 12 Easy Arithmetic 10 Easy Missing Number Series 5 Easy

Topics of Data Interpretation asked:

Bar Graph DI – 5 questions Line Graph DI – 5 questions Caselet DI – 3 questions

