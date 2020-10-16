IBPS RRB PO Mains 2020 on 18 October: Check Important Topics highly Expected for Exam from all Sections

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to conduct the IBPS RRB Mains 2020 examination for Officer Scale II & III posts on 18 October 2020. Candidates who have been declared passed in the IBPS RRB PO 2020 Prelims exam will be appearing for the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2020 examination. This year, IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 will fill over 9600 vacancies in the regional rural banks (RRBs). In this highly competitive exam, candidates' preparations should be of optimum level as merely scoring the passing marks will not result into selection of candidates for appointment. Candidates need to obtain the IBPS RRB Cut Off Marks to get into the merit list. Here in this article, we have shared below the most important topics that are highly expected to be asked in the IBPS PO Mains 2020 examination. Have a look at these important topics below and brush up your preparation level now.

The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2020 exam pattern and structure is different for Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer), Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre) and Officer Scale-III posts. In IBPS RRB PO Mains exam for Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) and Officer Scale-III, a total of 200 multiple choice questions are asked from sections like Reasoning, Financial Awareness, Computer Knowledge, Hindi or English Language and Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation. In IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre) Mains exam, a total of 240 MCQs are asked from Reasoning, Professional Knowledge, Financial Awareness, Hindi or English Language, Computer Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation.

Before scrolling below to see the IBPS RRB Mains Important Topics, have a look at the detailed exam pattern below:

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern 2020 - Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) and Officer Scale-III

Have a look at the subjects, number of questions and marking scheme for the posts of Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) and Officer Scale-III below:

Section No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 50 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 50 Financial Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English or Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 200 2 Hours

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Pattern 2020 - Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)

Have a look at the sections, number of questions asked and marking scheme for the posts of Officer Scale-II (Specialist Cadre)below:

Section No. of Questions Marks Time Professional Knowledge 40 40 2 Hours Reasoning 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 40 Financial Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English or Hindi Language 40 20 Total 240 200 2 Hours

There is negative marking in the IBPS RRB PO Mains examination. Each incorrect answer will fetch a penalty of 1/4th marks. So, mark your answers carefully. Do not rush to complete the paper. Read the questions completely first and then go on to select the most accurate option as your answer.

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020

IBPS RRB Mains Important Topics 2020

Let's now go through the complete list of important topics for IBPS RRB PO Mains 2020 exam below. These topics are listed on the basis of latest IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020:

Reasoning: Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circular/Linear Arrangement, Number Series, Odd man out , Coding-Decoding, Blood Relation, Analogy, Syllogism, Alphabet Test, Ranking and Time, Causes and Effects, Direction Sense, Figure Series, Word Formation, Statement and Assumption, Assertion and Reason, Statement and Conclusion, Statements and Action Courses

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation: Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart; Number System, HCF & LCM, Profit & Loss, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Averages, Simplification, Partnership, Percentages, Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Case Studies, Charts and Graphs, Permutation & Combination, Probability

English or Hindi Language: Reading Comprehensions, Grammar / Vyakaran, Error Detection, Fill in the Blanks, Misspelled Words, Jumbled Words, Rearrangement of Sentence, Idioms and Phrases, Cloze Tests, One word Substitution

Computer Knowledge: Fundamentals of Computer, History of Computers, Basic Knowledge of Internet & Networking, Software & Hardware, Abbreviations, Shortcut Keys, MS Office, Database, Security Tools, Hacking, Virus, Trojans, Input and Output Devices, Computer Languages

Financial Awareness: Current Affairs related to Banking & Finance, Monetary Policy, Budget, Economic Survey, Banking Reforms in India, Loans, Asset Reconstruction Companies, Non Performing Assets, Restructuring of Loans, Bad Loans, Risk Management, BASEL I/II/III, RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others

General Awareness: Current Affairs of National & International importance, Sports, Abbreviations, Currencies & Capitals, General Science, Government Schemes & Policies, Banking Awareness, National Parks & Sanctuaries. General Studies

Practice these given topics and boost your preparations now to crack the RRB Mains examination with flying colours.