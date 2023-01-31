IBPS CRP RRB X Office Assistant 2022-2023 Reserve List OUT, Download PDF Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the reserve list for IBPS CRP RRB X Office Assistant on its official website. Candidates can refer to the article below for more details such as procedure to download the Reserve list, direct link to download the PDF.

IBPS CRP RRB X Office Assistant Reserve list has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates can download the list from the official website of IBPS i.e., ibps.in

The IBPS has released a state-wise list on the official website. This is the provisional list for the candidates who have been allotted the post of office assistant under CRP RRBs X.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released 3 lists under IBPS RRB Office Assistant Recruitment. The IBPS has released the provisional list for Officer Scale 1, Officer Scale II and Officer.

The application form for IBPS CRP RRB X Office Assistant was released the previous year in the month of June and Preliminary examination was conducted in August 2022.

We have shared a step by step process to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Reserve List. However, candidates can also download the list from the direct link given below.

IBPS Office Assistant Reserve List

How to Download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant