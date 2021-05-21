IBPS RRB PO Clerk Provisional Allotment Result 2021 Out, Download @ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Provisional Allotment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB), has uploaded the Provisional Allotment (Reserve List) for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale I (PO) under CRP RRB - IX . Candidates can download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result and IBPS PO Provisional Allotment Result through IBPS official website i.e. - ibps.in. The link is available till till 20 June 2021.

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment (Reserve List) Links are also given below. The candidates can their result through the links using their logins details such as i.e. Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or DOB.

How to Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2021 for Office Assistant and Officer Posts ?

Go to the Official Website of IBPS i.e ibps.in Click on “Click Here to View Your Result for CRP RRB–IX Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List) OR Click Here to View Your Result for CRP RRB–IX–Officer Scale-I (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List)” Enter your login credentials Download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Provisional Allotment Reserve List 2021 and IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Provisional Allotment Reserve List 2021

IBPS had published the notification for recruitment of 8424 vacancies out of which 4624 are for the post of Office Assistant Posts and 3800 vacancies are for Officer Scale 1 Posts under IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 (CRP-VIII).