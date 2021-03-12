IBPS RRB PO Final Result 2021 OUT @ibps.in, Download RRB IX Officer Scale Mains & Interview Result Here

IBPS RRB PO Final Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the mains and interview for the recruitment of CRP RRB IX (Officer Scale I). All such candidates who appeared in the IBPS CRP RRB IX (Officer Scale I) Exam through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS CRP RRB IX (Officer Scale I) Mains & Interview Result from 11 March to 10 April 2021. The candidates can download the result directly by clicking on the provided link given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link reads ‘click here to view your combined result for mains exam and interview for CRP RRB IX Officers Scale 1 (Provisional Allotment) A window will be opened. Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, Date of Birth and Other Details. Download IBPS RRB PO Final Result and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS RRB PO Final Result

Provisional allotment under CRP RRBs IX has been done based on the actual reported category wise vacancies for the post of Officers Scale 1 by the Regional Rural Bank. Candidates can download their result by following the easy steps and provided link in this article by entering their registration number/roll number, date of birth or password.

What’s Next?

The offer of appointment, terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc will be issued from the allotted RRB in due course of time. The decision of the concerned RRBs shall be final and binding. Candidates should note that if the appointment letter is cancelled due to certificates or mismatch in IRIS and Photograph or for any other reason whatsoever, IBPS shall not be held liable. Proficiency in the language of the state will be checked at the time of joining as per the advertisement dated 1.07.2020.

This drive was held to recruit 3800 vacancies of Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager). The online application was started from 1 July to 21 July.