IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 on 1st October: Check Shift Timings, Exam Instructions & COVID Guidelines

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 is to be held on 1st October 2022. IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive is being held for 8000+ vacancies of Officer Scale I/II/III and Officer Assistant in regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Exam COVID Instructions: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 for Officer Scale-I on 1st October 2022. IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2022 is available for download from 24th September to 1st October 2022. Earlier, IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB Prelims 2022 for Officer Scale-I on 20th & 21st August 2022 and Office Assistant (Clerk) on 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022.

In this article, we have shared the IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Shift Timings, Exam Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

Latest Update: IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card Available for Download

IBPS RRB 2022 is being held for the recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). IBPS RRB Online Applications was open from 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 for candidates looking for a stable Government job or to join the Regional Rural Banks.

About IBPS RRB Recruitment

IBPS organizes the IBPS RRB Exam every year for the recruitment to the post of Group-A Officers (Scale-I/II/III) and Group-B Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

IBPS RRB 2022 Calendar

IBPS RRB 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 7th June 2022 to 27th June 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training 9th July 2022 Pre-Exam Training* 18th July 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Office Assistant (Clerk) 16th July 2022 to 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-I 22nd July 2022 to 21st August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 7th, 13th, and 14th August 2022 Prelims Exam Date Officer Scale-I 20th & 21st August 2022 Prelims Result Office Assistant (Clerk) 8th September 2022 Prelims Result Officer Scale-I 14th September to 20th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Admit Card Download Officer Scale-II & III 6th September 2022 to 24th September 2022 Main/Single Exam Date Officers Scale II & III 24th September 2022 Main Exam Date Office Assistant (Clerk) 24th September 2022 Main Exam Date Officer Scale - I 1st October 2022 Main Exam Officer Scale - I Admit Card Download 24th September to 1st October 2022 Main/Single Exam Result (Officers Scale I, II, III) October 2022 Interview Admit Card (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Interview (Officers Scale I, II, III) October/November 2022 Provisional Allotment (Officers Scale I, II, III & Officer Assistant (Multipurpose)) January 2022

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates should note that this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. You have to obtain a high rank in the order of merit to get eligibility for future selection process. The online Mains examination will comprise test which will include objective type multiple choice questions as mentioned below.

NOTE: Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.

Main Examination

Officer Scale-I

Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Qs Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning *as per state 40 50 Composite time of 45 minutes 2 Computer Knowledge *as per state 40 20 3 General Awareness *as per state 40 40 4a English Language English 40 40 4b Hindi Language Hindi 40 40 5 Quantitative Aptitude *as per state 40 50 Total 200 200

NOTE: Candidates can opt either 4 a or 4 b.

IBPS RRB PO Shift Timings 2022

Shift Reporting Time Handwriting Sample Exam Start Time Exam End Time 1 08.30 AM 09.30 to 09.35 AM 09.35 AM 11.35 AM

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022: Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Total duration of the examination is 120 minutes. [20 minutes Compensatory time for every 60 minutes (1 hour) of the examination time for PWBD candidates eligible for compensatory time.]

2. The clock will be set on the server. The countdown timer in the top right corner of the screen will display the remaining time available for you to complete the examination. When the timer reaches zero, the examination will end by itself. You will not be required to end or submit your examination.

3. The version of tests will be English and language applicable to the state (under which the application is registered). The questions will appear in English and the selected language as applied to the state.

4. The Question Palette displayed on the right side of the screen will show the status of each question using one of the following symbols:

NOTE: The Marked for Review status for a question simply indicates that you would like to look at that question again. If a question is answered and Marked for Review, your answer for that question will be considered in the evaluation.

5. To answer a question, do the following:

Click on the question number in the Question Palette at the right of your screen to go to that numbered question directly. Note that using this option does NOT save your answer to the current question. Click on Save & Next to save your answer for the current question and then go to the next question. Click on Mark for Review & Next to save your answer for the current question, mark it for review, and then go to the next question.

6. Procedure for answering a multiple choice type question:

To select your answer, click on the button on one of the options. To deselect your chosen answer, click on the button of the chosen option again or click on the Clear Response button. To change your chosen answer, click on the button of another option. To save your answer, you MUST click on the Save & Next button. To mark the question for review, click on the Mark for Review & Next button. If an answer is selected for a question that is Marked for Review, that answer will be considered in the evaluation.

7. To change your answer to a question that has already been answered, first select that question for answering and then follow the procedure for answering that type of question.

NOTE: ONLY Questions for which answers are saved or marked for review after answering will be considered for evaluation.

8. You can shuffle between tests and questions anytime during the examination as per your convenience only during the time stipulated.

9. After the expiry of time, the candidates will not be able to attempt any questions or check their answers. Upon completion of test time, responses of the candidates would be saved automatically by the computer system even if they have not clicked the “Submit” button.

10. Candidates will not be allowed to “finally submit” unless they have exhausted the actual test time of the examination. Under no circumstances should a candidate click on any of the ‘keyboard keys’ during the test once the exam starts as this will lock the exam.

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2022 Exam Venue & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam-related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for Visually Impaired candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

