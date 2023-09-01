IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2023 has been released by IBPS i.e. ibps.in. The exam will be held on 01 September 2023. Check Direct Link to download IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card for PO Exam on its official website i.e. ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) has released the main admit card for RRBs (RRBs-CRP-XII) for the Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I). Candidates who have successfully qualified in the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam can appear in the mains exam. The main admit card for officers can be downloaded from the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The main exam will be held on 10 September 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon.

The facility of downloading the IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card started on 01 September and it will remain available till 10 September. All candidates are advised to download the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The link to the main admit cards can be accessed directly by clicking on the below link.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2023 ?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘Online Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII-Officers Scale-II & III’ flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button.

Download admit card and save it for future reference.

Check important details that will be mentioned on your IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card:

Your name

Your registration number

Your date of birth

Your exam center

Your exam date and time

The instructions for the exam

The IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam contains objective-type questions on reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English or Hindi language and Quantitative Aptitude. This test would be of 200 marks for 2 hours. The total marks of the exam are 200 and the time given is 2 hours.