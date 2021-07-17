IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2021 Out @ibps.in: Download Officer Scale 1 Prelims Call Letter Here

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jul 17, 2021 12:49 IST
IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) is conducting the prelims exam for the post of Officer Scale 1 (PO) in the month of August 2021 for which the admit cards are uploaded by the bank on 17 July 2021. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download IBPS RRB Admit Card from the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. However, IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download IBPS Officer Admit Card using their details through the link below:

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Download Link

IBPS RRB PO Self Declaration Form

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Notice

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Notice in Hindi

Candidates appearing in IBPS RRB PO Exam can check their exam date, time and venue on their RRB PO Admit Card.

Events Date
IBPS RRB PO Application Date 8 to 28 June 2021
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Date 2021 01 to 07 August 2021
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card Date 2021 17 July 2021
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result August 2021

IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern

The questions will be prepared from 2 subjects as follow:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time

Reasoning

40

40

 

 

45 minutes

Numerical Ability

40

40

Total

80

80

The candidates may practice the question paper through the PDF Link given above.

Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam is scheduled on 25 September 2021.

IBPS RRB PO Syllabus

Below are some of the important topics an be asked in the exam:

Reasoning:

    Odd man out   
    Analogy
    Syllogism        
    Coding-Decoding
    Blood Relation
    Alphabet Test
    Series Test
    Number
    Ranking and Time
    Causes and Effects
    Direction Sense Test
    Sitting Arrangements
    Decision Making
    Statement and Assumption
    Figure Series
    Assertion and Reason
    Statement and Conclusion
    Word Formation
    Statement and Arguments
    Statements and Action Courses
    Figure Series Test

Quantitative Aptitude:

    Number System          
    HCF and LCM
    Decimal Fraction        
    Profit and Loss
    Simple Interest
    Compound Interest
    Time and Work           
    Time and Distance
    Averages
    Simplification
    Partnership      
    Percentages
    Ratio and Proportion   
    Averages
    Case Studies   
    Charts and Graphs
    Permutation and Combination
    Probability

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

Click on “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-X–Officers Scale-I”

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to Enter your login credentials such as  their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY). 

Now, Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card

Take a print out for future use

IBPS had invited online applications for filling up 3800+ vacancies in various RRBs across the country from 08 June to 28 June 2021.

 

 

FAQ

What is IBPS RRB PO Exam Date and Time ?

You can check your IBPS PO Exam Date and Time on your admit card.

How to Download RRB PO Admit Card ?

You can download your IBPS RRB PO Admit Card using Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places.

What is my IBPS RRB Registration Number and Password ?

REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.

What is IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card Link ?

You can download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card for Prelims Exam through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbxas1may21/cloea_jul21/login.php?appid=b45d8afda0f495ff5812735e27958fda
