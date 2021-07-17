IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2021 Out @ibps.in: Download Officer Scale 1 Prelims Call Letter Here

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2021 have been released by Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on ibps.in. Check Download Link Here

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) is conducting the prelims exam for the post of Officer Scale 1 (PO) in the month of August 2021 for which the admit cards are uploaded by the bank on 17 July 2021. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download IBPS RRB Admit Card from the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. However, IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download IBPS Officer Admit Card using their details through the link below:

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Download Link

IBPS RRB PO Self Declaration Form

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Notice

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Notice in Hindi

Candidates appearing in IBPS RRB PO Exam can check their exam date, time and venue on their RRB PO Admit Card.

Events Date IBPS RRB PO Application Date 8 to 28 June 2021 IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Date 2021 01 to 07 August 2021 IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card Date 2021 17 July 2021 IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result August 2021

IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern

The questions will be prepared from 2 subjects as follow:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time

Reasoning 40 40 45 minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 Total 80 80

The candidates may practice the question paper through the PDF Link given above.

Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam is scheduled on 25 September 2021.

IBPS RRB PO Syllabus

Below are some of the important topics an be asked in the exam:

Reasoning:

Odd man out

Analogy

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relation

Alphabet Test

Series Test

Number

Ranking and Time

Causes and Effects

Direction Sense Test

Sitting Arrangements

Decision Making

Statement and Assumption

Figure Series

Assertion and Reason

Statement and Conclusion

Word Formation

Statement and Arguments

Statements and Action Courses

Figure Series Test

Quantitative Aptitude:

Number System

HCF and LCM

Decimal Fraction

Profit and Loss

Simple Interest

Compound Interest

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Averages

Simplification

Partnership

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Averages

Case Studies

Charts and Graphs

Permutation and Combination

Probability

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

Click on “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-X–Officers Scale-I”

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to Enter your login credentials such as their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

Now, Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card

Take a print out for future use

IBPS had invited online applications for filling up 3800+ vacancies in various RRBs across the country from 08 June to 28 June 2021.