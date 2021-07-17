IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2021 Out @ibps.in: Download Officer Scale 1 Prelims Call Letter Here

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) is conducting the prelims exam for the post of Officer Scale 1 (PO) in the month of August 2021 for which the admit cards are uploaded by the bank on 17 July 2021. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download IBPS RRB Admit Card from the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. However, IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download IBPS Officer Admit Card using their details through the link below:
Candidates appearing in IBPS RRB PO Exam can check their exam date, time and venue on their RRB PO Admit Card.
|Events
|Date
|IBPS RRB PO Application Date
|8 to 28 June 2021
|IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Date 2021
|01 to 07 August 2021
|IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card Date 2021
|17 July 2021
|IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result
|August 2021
IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern
The questions will be prepared from 2 subjects as follow:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
45 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
80
The candidates may practice the question paper through the PDF Link given above.
Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam is scheduled on 25 September 2021.
IBPS RRB PO Syllabus
Below are some of the important topics an be asked in the exam:
Reasoning:
Odd man out
Analogy
Syllogism
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relation
Alphabet Test
Series Test
Number
Ranking and Time
Causes and Effects
Direction Sense Test
Sitting Arrangements
Decision Making
Statement and Assumption
Figure Series
Assertion and Reason
Statement and Conclusion
Word Formation
Statement and Arguments
Statements and Action Courses
Figure Series Test
Quantitative Aptitude:
Number System
HCF and LCM
Decimal Fraction
Profit and Loss
Simple Interest
Compound Interest
Time and Work
Time and Distance
Averages
Simplification
Partnership
Percentages
Ratio and Proportion
Case Studies
Charts and Graphs
Permutation and Combination
Probability
How to Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2021 ?
Go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in
Click on “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-X–Officers Scale-I”
It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to Enter your login credentials such as their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).
Now, Click on ‘Login’ Button
Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card
Take a print out for future use
IBPS had invited online applications for filling up 3800+ vacancies in various RRBs across the country from 08 June to 28 June 2021.