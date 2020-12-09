IBPS SO Admit Card 2020 Released @ibps.in, Download Specialist Officer (AFO) Prelims Call Letter

IBPS SO Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), today, has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Specialist Officer on its official website. All candidates who have applied for IBPS SO Recruitment can download IBPS Admit Card 2020 from the IBPS website www.ibps.in.

IBPS SO Admit Card Link is given below in this article. Candidates can download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card from 09 December to 26 December 2020, directly, login into the link:

IBPS SO Admit Card Download Link

IBPS SO Online Exam is schedule to be held on 26 December and 27 December 2020. The candidates can check the the sample paper below:

IBPS SO Sample Paper PDF

How to Download IBPS SO Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the IBPS official website ibps.in On the home page you will find a link ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers –X’, click on the link A new window will open where you need to Enter your Registration No or Roll No and Password or DOB Click on ‘Login Button’ Download IBPS SO Call Letter 2020

IBPS SO Exam Pattern:

The exam will have objective-type questions 150 in three sections i.e. on:

English Language (50 Qs of 25 Marks)

Reasoning (50 Qs of 50 Marks)

General Awareness with special Reference to Banking Industry for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari Posts/ Quantitative Aptitude for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer Posts (50 Qs of 50 Marks)

Candidates will be given 40 minutes to complete the test. For each question, 0.25 of the marks will be deducted. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Shortlisted candidates in the prelims exam shall be called for IBPS SO Mains Exam 2020 which is scheduled on 24 January 2021.

The exam is being conducted for 645 SO Posts such as I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer (AFO), Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer in various banks such as Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra.