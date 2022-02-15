IBPS SO Mains Result 2021-22 (Out): Download Score Card and Cutoff Details Here

The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection has released the IBPS SO Mains Result 2021-22 on the official website @ibps.in. Check how to download IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 Score Card and Cutoff details below here.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the result link of the mains for the Post of Specialist Officer SO (SO) under CRP SPL XI which will be available till 21 February 2022. Candidates can download IBPS SO Result by clicking on IBPS SO Mains Result Link available on the IBPS website i.e. ibps.in or directly by visiting the link below:

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 is being to fill 1828 vacant post of Specialist Officers as I.T. Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I) in Participating Banks.

We have provided steps to download IBPS AFO Mains Result, Next Stage of Recruitment and Expected Cut-Off for the exam below:

How to Download IBPS SO Mains Result 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XI' on the homepage.

Step 3: It will redirect you to the new window where you are required to enter

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code

Step 5: Now, click on the submit button.

Step 6: Download IBPS SO Mains Result.

IBPS SO Mains Exam Cut-Off (Expected)

Candidates can check the post-wise and category-wise cut-off for the exam through the table below:

Name of the Post EWS and General SC/ST/OBC/PWD IT Officer 12-13 9-10 Agriculture Field Officer 24-25 20-21 Rajbhasa Adhikari 3-24 20-21 HR/Personnel Officer 19-20 14-15 Marketing Officer 21-22 18-19 Law Officer 18-19 14-15

IBPS SO Interview 2022

Candidates who scored the minimum qualifying marks will be called for the interview round. The interview round will be conducted in the last week of Feb or in the month March 2022. The exact dates and IBPS SO Interview Admit Card shall be uploaded anytime soon.

BPS SO Mains exam for the candidates qualified in the prelims exam was held on 30 January 2022 and prelims was conducted on 26 December 2021.