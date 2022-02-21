IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22 (OUT) @ibps.in, Download Direct Link Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22 on its official website @ibps.in. Check how to download IBPS SO 2021-22 Scorecard link here.

IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO 2021-22 Scorecard today on its website. Candidates who appeared in IBPS SO Mains Exam 2021-22 can download the scorecard through the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

According to the official update, The facility of downloading IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021 will be available from 21 to 27 February 2022 at ibps.in. Candidates can download IBPS SO Mains Score Card followed by the easy steps given below. Earlier, IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 was announced on 15 February 2022 whose visibility will be available till today. i.e. 21 February 2022.

How to Download IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22 Download Link' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button. The IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22 will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021-22

IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22

What's Next?

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XI are eligible to appear for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/ UT. Interviews will be conducted at select centres in March. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview is given on the admit card. The candidates can download IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the provided link. The facility of downloading IBPS SO Admit Card will be available from 21 February to 8 March 2022. Candidates are required to download their interview call letters from authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in.