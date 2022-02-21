IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 (OUT) on ibps.in, Here's Direct Link

IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 has been released on ibps.in. Check IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022 Download Link, Exam Date and other details here.

IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview admit card today for recruitment to the various posts of Specialist Officers (CRP SPL -XI). Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2021-22 can download their admit cards through the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

The facility of Downloading IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 will be available from 21 February 2022 to 8 March 2022. The date and time for the interview are given on the admit cards. Candidates can download IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 Download Link' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button. The IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22

IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2022

The post wise, registration number wise list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview has been uploaded on ibps.in. Candidates are advised to keep regularly in touch with the official website for latest updates. The IBPS SO Mains 2021-22 Score Card has been released today, on 22 February 2022. Candidates can check IBPS SO Score Card directly by clicking on the above link.

Candidates are advised to produce admit cards along with the documents at the time of the interview. Candidature of candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of the interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they will not be also permitted to participate in the interview. Candidates can directly download IBPS SO Interview Admit Card 2021-22 by clicking on the above link.