IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare General Awareness, Check Mock Test

IBPS SO Prelims GA Preparation 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced to conduct the Preliminary Examination for the IBPS SO 2022 on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for the recruitment process of 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts including HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, and IT Officer.
In the IBPS SO Prelims, candidates applying for the posts of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari will have questions from General Awareness section. In this article, candidates can find the Important Topics, Tips & Tricks for GA along with IBPS SO Free Mock Test.
IBPS SO 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS SO Events
|
Important Dates
|
IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date
|
1st November 2022
|
IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date
|
21st November 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees
|
1st November to 21st November 2022
|
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
December 2022 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022
|
24th December and 31st December 2022
|
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022
|
January 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
January 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022
|
29th January 2023
|
IBPS SO Mains Result 2022
|
February 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022
|
February 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO interview 2022
|
February/March 2023 (Tentative)
|
IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022
|
April 2023 (Tentative)
IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022
IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern
Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
|
120 minutes
IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
English Language
|
50
|
25
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
125
|
120 minutes
Also Read: IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Relaxation, Qualification
Also Read: IBPS SO 2022 Registration Process: Check Important Dates, Documents, How to Apply
Also Read: IBPS SO 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion
IBPS SO Prelims 2022: Exam Trends
As per the IBPS SO syllabus, the general awareness section is applicable only for the Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari profile. The sub-topics are only four i.e. Current affairs, Economy, Banking awareness and GK. However, the syllabus is very vast. The candidates can check out the topic-wise weightage for the questions asked in the General Awareness section over the years. This helps them in preparing well for the upcoming IBPS Specialist Officer exam.
|
Topics
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
Current Affairs
|
7-10 questions
|
8-9 questions
|
8-10 questions
|
Economy
|
4-6 questions
|
7-8 questions
|
3-4 questions
|
Banking & Financial Awareness
|
14-15 questions
|
11-13 questions
|
16-18 questions
|
General Knowledge (GK)
|
8-10 questions
|
10-12 questions
|
7-8 questions
Also Read: IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Reasoning, Check Mock Test Link
How to Prepare General Awareness for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?
General awareness accounts for fifty marks in the IBPS SO examination. Therefore, it is an important topic as it can fetch maximum marks in the preliminary examination. However, the syllabus especially the current affairs section is very vast as CA of the last six to seven months is asked. Hence, the candidates are advised to resort to some easy preparation tips that help them in covering the GA syllabus before the IBPS SO preliminary exam.
1. Read Newspaper Daily
Make a habit of newspapers daily. Pick any newspaper like The Hindu or Indian Express and make a habit of reading it. This has two benefits, first, it helps you to cover the current affairs section. The news especially mentioned on the Finance and economy page should be covered deeply with important pointers. Secondly, it helps in polishing the English language section. You can read the editorials thoroughly and note down the words that are difficult to upgrade your vocabulary.
2. Watch Editorials
Editorials are the best way to study for the current affairs section. A lot of popular Youtube channels stream these editorial videos for free. They explain the important pointers associated with this news that helps them in remembering for a longer period of time. Additionally, they also provide short questions related to this news that should be prepared for the exam.
3. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty Applicable
Candidates should remember that there will be negative marking in the IBPS SO Prelims 2022. If they mark wrong answer, a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks will be deducted. However, there will be no negative marking if one leaves a question blank.
4. Revise Important Topics for General Awareness
|
Current Affairs
|
Static GK
|
|
5. Attempt GA Quizzes
Short GA quizzes that are available on the internet should be attempted from time to time. This is a good way to practice as you can test your preparations regularly. Make a habit of studying General Awareness in the morning and attempting at least two quizzes in the evening. It will help in judging your preparations and covering the news for the day.
IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)