IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare General Awareness, Check Mock Test

IBPS SO Prelims 2022 exam will be held on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts. Check Important Topics, Tips & Tricks for GA along with IBPS SO Free Mock Test here.

IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare General Awareness, Check Mock Test
IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare General Awareness, Check Mock Test

IBPS SO Prelims GA Preparation 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced to conduct the Preliminary Examination for the IBPS SO 2022 on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for the recruitment process of 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts including HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, and IT Officer.

 

In the IBPS SO Prelims, candidates applying for the posts of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari will have questions from General Awareness section. In this article, candidates can find the Important Topics, Tips & Tricks for GA along with IBPS SO Free Mock Test.

 

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events

Important Dates

IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date

1st November 2022

IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date

21st November 2022

Payment of Application Fees

1st November to 21st November 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date

December 2022 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 

24th December and 31st December 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date 

January 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 

29th January 2023

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022

February 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO interview 2022

February/March 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022

April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

General Awareness

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning

50

50

40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

40 minutes

English Language

50

25

40 minutes

Total

150

125

120 minutes

Also Read: IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Relaxation, Qualification

Also Read: IBPS SO 2022 Registration Process: Check Important Dates, Documents, How to Apply

Also Read: IBPS SO 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

IBPS SO Prelims 2022: Exam Trends

As per the IBPS SO syllabus, the general awareness section is applicable only for the Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari profile. The sub-topics are only four i.e. Current affairs, Economy, Banking awareness and GK. However, the syllabus is very vast. The candidates can check out the topic-wise weightage for the questions asked in the General Awareness section over the years. This helps them in preparing well for the upcoming IBPS Specialist Officer exam. 

Topics

2021

2020

2019

Current Affairs

7-10 questions

8-9 questions

8-10 questions

Economy

4-6 questions

7-8 questions

3-4 questions

Banking & Financial Awareness

14-15 questions

11-13 questions

16-18 questions

General Knowledge (GK)

8-10 questions

10-12 questions

7-8 questions

Also Read: IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Reasoning, Check Mock Test Link

How to Prepare General Awareness for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

General awareness accounts for fifty marks in the IBPS SO examination. Therefore, it is an important topic as it can fetch maximum marks in the preliminary examination. However, the syllabus especially the current affairs section is very vast as CA of the last six to seven months is asked. Hence, the candidates are advised to resort to some easy preparation tips that help them in covering the GA syllabus before the IBPS SO preliminary exam. 

1. Read Newspaper Daily

Make a habit of newspapers daily. Pick any newspaper like The Hindu or Indian Express and make a habit of reading it. This has two benefits, first, it helps you to cover the current affairs section. The news especially mentioned on the Finance and economy page should be covered deeply with important pointers. Secondly, it helps in polishing the English language section. You can read the editorials thoroughly and note down the words that are difficult to upgrade your vocabulary.  

2. Watch Editorials

Editorials are the best way to study for the current affairs section. A lot of popular Youtube channels stream these editorial videos for free. They explain the important pointers associated with this news that helps them in remembering for a longer period of time. Additionally, they also provide short questions related to this news that should be prepared for the exam.

3. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty Applicable

Candidates should remember that there will be negative marking in the IBPS SO Prelims 2022. If they mark wrong answer, a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks will be deducted. However, there will be no negative marking if one leaves a question blank.

 

4. Revise Important Topics for General Awareness

Current Affairs

Static GK
  • Government Schemes (Central and State)
  • Index and Reports (National &International)
  • News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India
  • Budget Allocations
  • Summits and Conferences
  • Acquisitions and Mergers
  • Science & Tech
  • Persons in News
  • Important Appointments
  • Business News
  • Economic News

 
  • List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI
  • Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution
  • Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc 
  • List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India
  • List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners
  • List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
  • List of Stadiums in India
  • Banks and their HQ

5. Attempt GA Quizzes

Short GA quizzes that are available on the internet should be attempted from time to time. This is a good way to practice as you can test your preparations regularly. Make a habit of studying General Awareness in the morning and attempting at least two quizzes in the evening. It will help in judging your preparations and covering the news for the day. 

 

IBPS SO Free Mock Test 2022

 

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1. How can I prepare for General Awareness for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

Read our article IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare General Awareness, Check Mock Test on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What are the important topics in IBPS SO Prelims General Awareness?

Read latest current affairs (3 to 6 months) and static GK such as List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI; Banks and their HQ, etc.

Q3. Is there a negative marking in IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

Yes. If you mark wrong answer, a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Take Free Online IBPS SO Aggriculture Officer 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next