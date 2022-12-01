IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare General Awareness, Check Mock Test

IBPS SO Prelims 2022 exam will be held on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts. Check Important Topics, Tips & Tricks for GA along with IBPS SO Free Mock Test here.

IBPS SO Prelims GA Preparation 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced to conduct the Preliminary Examination for the IBPS SO 2022 on 24th December and 31st December 2022 for the recruitment process of 710 vacancies in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts including HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, and IT Officer.

In the IBPS SO Prelims, candidates applying for the posts of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari will have questions from General Awareness section. In this article, candidates can find the Important Topics, Tips & Tricks for GA along with IBPS SO Free Mock Test.

IBPS SO 2022 Calendar

IBPS SO Events Important Dates IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date 1st November 2022 IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date 21st November 2022 Payment of Application Fees 1st November to 21st November 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date December 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 24th December and 31st December 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 29th January 2023 IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO interview 2022 February/March 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022 April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern

Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General Awareness 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

IT Officer Scale I, Marketing Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes English Language 50 25 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

Also Read: IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Relaxation, Qualification

Also Read: IBPS SO 2022 Registration Process: Check Important Dates, Documents, How to Apply

Also Read: IBPS SO 2022: Check PayScale, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion

IBPS SO Prelims 2022: Exam Trends

As per the IBPS SO syllabus, the general awareness section is applicable only for the Law Officer & Rajbhasha Adhikari profile. The sub-topics are only four i.e. Current affairs, Economy, Banking awareness and GK. However, the syllabus is very vast. The candidates can check out the topic-wise weightage for the questions asked in the General Awareness section over the years. This helps them in preparing well for the upcoming IBPS Specialist Officer exam.

Topics 2021 2020 2019 Current Affairs 7-10 questions 8-9 questions 8-10 questions Economy 4-6 questions 7-8 questions 3-4 questions Banking & Financial Awareness 14-15 questions 11-13 questions 16-18 questions General Knowledge (GK) 8-10 questions 10-12 questions 7-8 questions

Also Read: IBPS SO Prelims 2022 Important Tips: How to Prepare Reasoning, Check Mock Test Link

How to Prepare General Awareness for IBPS SO Prelims 2022?

General awareness accounts for fifty marks in the IBPS SO examination. Therefore, it is an important topic as it can fetch maximum marks in the preliminary examination. However, the syllabus especially the current affairs section is very vast as CA of the last six to seven months is asked. Hence, the candidates are advised to resort to some easy preparation tips that help them in covering the GA syllabus before the IBPS SO preliminary exam.

1. Read Newspaper Daily

Make a habit of newspapers daily. Pick any newspaper like The Hindu or Indian Express and make a habit of reading it. This has two benefits, first, it helps you to cover the current affairs section. The news especially mentioned on the Finance and economy page should be covered deeply with important pointers. Secondly, it helps in polishing the English language section. You can read the editorials thoroughly and note down the words that are difficult to upgrade your vocabulary.

2. Watch Editorials

Editorials are the best way to study for the current affairs section. A lot of popular Youtube channels stream these editorial videos for free. They explain the important pointers associated with this news that helps them in remembering for a longer period of time. Additionally, they also provide short questions related to this news that should be prepared for the exam.

3. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty Applicable

Candidates should remember that there will be negative marking in the IBPS SO Prelims 2022. If they mark wrong answer, a penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks will be deducted. However, there will be no negative marking if one leaves a question blank.

4. Revise Important Topics for General Awareness

Current Affairs Static GK Government Schemes (Central and State)

Index and Reports (National &International)

News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India

Budget Allocations

Summits and Conferences

Acquisitions and Mergers

Science & Tech

Persons in News

Important Appointments

Business News

Economic News List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution

Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc

List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India

List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners

List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India

List of Stadiums in India

Banks and their HQ

5. Attempt GA Quizzes

Short GA quizzes that are available on the internet should be attempted from time to time. This is a good way to practice as you can test your preparations regularly. Make a habit of studying General Awareness in the morning and attempting at least two quizzes in the evening. It will help in judging your preparations and covering the news for the day.

IBPS SO Free Mock Test 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)