IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 Released on ibps.in, Check Check Cut Off, Scores & Latest Updates Here

IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board on ibps.in. Check Specialist Officer Score Card Direct Link, Cut Off Marks and other details here.

IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for CRP Specialist Officers- XI on its website. All those who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam can download their scorecard through the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 will be available from 21 January to 30 January 2022. Candidates can download IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Click here to view your scores of online prelims exam for CRP Specialist Officers - XI’ flashing on homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 and save it for future reference.

IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 Direct Download Link

Check IBPS SO Prelims Cut Off Marks

IBPS SO Prelims Scores Process

The scores of online prelims exam are obtained by adopting the following procedure:-

Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the corrected score after applying penalty for wrong answers. Final Scores in each test are rounded off up to two digits after the decimal points.

What's Next?

All those who have qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear for IBPS SO Mains which is scheduled to be held tentatively on 30 January 2022. IBPS SO Mains Admit Cards have already been uploaded on the official website. Candidates are advised to download their mains admit card before the closure of the online window. Shortlisted candidates will be required to bring the duly authenticated/Stamped prelims exam call letter along with the mains exam call letter and other requisite documents as per the information provided in the hand out and call letter. All provisionally shortlisted candidates for the online mains exam are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorized IBPS website for details and updates.