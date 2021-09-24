IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Notification Soon, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, Selection Criteria and Other Details Here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 will be soon released on ibps.in. Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Criteria and other important updates here.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release the advertisement soon for the conduct of the exam for recruitment to the post Specialist Officers in participating organizations on their Official site. The candidates who wish to appear for IBPS SO Recruitment Exam this year will be able to register themselves soon through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

As per media reports, IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Notification is expected in the month of October 2021 for recruitment to the post of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.

As per IBPS Calendar 2021, The IBPS SO Prelims exam 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 18th & 26th December 2021 while the Mains Exam will be held Tentatively on 30th January 2022. The candidates can check the schedule below.

To apply for IBPS SO 2021, the candidate must have at least a graduation degree from a recognised board. The candidates between the age of 20 to 30 years will be able to register themselves for the examination. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online registration: October 2021

Last date for submission of online registration: October 2021

Last date for submission of application: November 2021

Prelims Admit Card Release Date: December 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2021: 18 to 26 December 2021

IBPS SO Prelims Result Date: January 2022

Mains Admit Card Date: January 2022

IBPS SO Mains Exam 2021: 30 January 2022

IBPS SO Mains Result Declaration: February 2022

Conduct of Interview: Feb/March 2022

Final Result: April 2022

IBPS SO 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist Officers - to be announced soon

IBPS SO 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

I.T. Officer (Scale-I) - Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation or Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) - 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) - Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Postgraduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I) - Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) - Graduate and Two Years Full-time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law.

Marketing Officer (Scale I) - Graduate and Two Years Full-time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing.

IBPS SO 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

IBPS SO 2021 Selection Process

IBPS SO selection will be done on the basis of :

Prelims exam

Main Exam

Interview

Provisional Allotment

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern 2021

For Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Medium of Exam English Language 50 25 40 min English Reasoning 55 50 40 min English and Hindi General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry 50 50 40 min English and Hindi Total 150 125

For IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Medium of Exam English Language 50 25 40 min English Reasoning 55 50 40 min English and Hindi Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 min English and Hindi Total 150 125

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern 2021

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Medium of Exam Professional Knowledge 60 60 45 minutes English and Hindi

For the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Medium of Exam Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 30 minutes English and Hindi Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 60 30 minutes English and Hindi

IBPS SO Interview 2021:

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-X will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/ UT.

Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of the Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter. The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- SPL-X and Interview.

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2021

On completion of the interview process, depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2022- 23 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2021

The admit card shall be uploaded on the official website - ibps.in. Candidates can download the admit card for each stage using their registration number and date of birth.

How to Apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2021?

The Eligible candidates will be able to apply online for the post on IBPS official website i.e. on ibps.in once the application process is started.

IBPS SO 2021 Fee:

SC/ST/PWBD candidates - Rs. 175/-

Others - Rs. 850 /- for all others