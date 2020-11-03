IBPS SO Syllabus 2020: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Specialist Officer-IT/Agricultural Field/ Law/HR/MISC (647 Vacancies)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified about the IBPS SO Recruitment 2020 in the public sector banks. This year, IBPS will be filling a total of 647 vacancies of Specialist Officers under CRP SPL-X drive to the posts of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Rajbasha Adhikari. IBPS will conduct a three round selection process for recruitment of specialist officers. These three rounds are - Prelims, Mains and Interview. The IBPS SO Prelims 2020 exam will be conducted online on 26th December & 27th December 2020 on the basis of exam pattern and syllabus notified in the IBPS SO Notification PDF. Here in this article, we have shared below the detailed IBPS SO Syllabus 2020 along with the latest exam pattern for all the posts. Candidates who will be applying online for the IBPS SO 2020 exam, can check here the subject-wise Syllabus and start their preparations now.

Below are some important dates for IBPS SO 2020 Recruitment Process:

Events Date Opening Date of IBPS SO Online Application 2nd November 2020 Closing Date of IBPS SO Online Application 23rd November 2020 Exam Date for IBPS SO Prelims 2020 26th December 2020 27th December 2020 Exam Date for IBPS SO Mains 2020 24th January 2021 IBPS SO Interview February 2021 IBPS SO Provisional Allotment April 2021

Selection Procedure for IBPS SO Recruitment 2020

The Selection Procedure for IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) is comprised of a successive three-stage process:

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Interview

The exam pattern and syllabus for Prelims and Mains exams is different. Candidates need to qualify Prelims and Mains individually to get shortlisted for the Interview round. However, marks obtained by candidates in the Mains examination will only be considered for their selection for Interview and final merit list.

IBPS SO Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims & Mains

Have a look at the exam pattern and structure for IBPS SO Prelims & Mains examinations below:

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

The IBPS SO Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari posts is different from the exam pattern for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer posts. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern for all the posts below:

For Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari

Name of Test Total Questions Marks Time Allotted English Language 50 25 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes General Awareness (Banking Industry) 50 50 40 minutes Total 150 125 2 Hours

For IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer

Name of Test Total Questions Marks Time Allotted English Language 50 25 40 minutes Reasoning 50 50 40 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes Total 150 125 120 minutes

- The Prelims exam will be conducted online on computer.

- The questions in the online preliminary exam will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format.

- There will be different sectional timing of 40 minutes for each section

- The overall exam will be of 125 marks and candidates need to gain cut off marks to get shortlisted for the IBPS SO Mains.

- There will be a negative marking of one-fourth marks for each wrong answer

- Except English Language section, the medium of exam will be bilingual - Hindi & English.

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern 2020

The IBPS SO Mains 2020 Exam Pattern for Rajbhasha Adhikari post is different from the exam pattern for IT Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer posts. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern for all the posts below:

For IT Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer

Name of Test Total Questions Marks Time Allotted Professional Knowledge 60 60 45 minutes

For Rajbhasha Adhikari

Name of Test Total Questions Marks Time Allotted Professional Knowledge (Objective) 45 60 Marks 30 minutes Professional Knowledge (Descriptive) 2 30 minutes

- IBPS SO Mains 2020 exam will be held online.

- For the posts of IT Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer, the IBPS SO Mains exam will contain objective MCQs.

- For Rajbhasha Adhikari post, the IBPS SO Mains exam will contain objective as well descriptive questions.

- The overall IBPS SO Mains exam will be of 60 marks and candidates need to gain cut off marks to get shortlisted for Interview round.

- There will be a negative marking of one-fourth marks for each wrong answer in Objective test.

- The medium of exam will be bilingual- Hindi & English.

IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus 2020

The IBPS SO Notification 2020 does not indicate the proper syllabus for prelims or mains examination. We have shared below the IBPS SO Syllabus on the basis of analysis of IBPS SO exams conducted in previous years. Have a look at the detailed syllabus for all the subjects of Prelims exam below:

English Language Reading Comprehension Spot the Error Sentence Improvement Fill in the Blanks Active/Passive Voices Synonyms/Homonyms Antonyms Direct/Indirect narration Sentence Rearrangement Error Correction Idioms & Phrases Cloze Test One word substitution Reasoning Puzzles - Seating/Linear Arrangement, Circle-based, Box-based, Direction, Month-based, Day-based, Uncertainty Figural Pattern – folding and completion Alphabet & Number Series Analogy Inequality Blood Relation Syllogism Critical Thinking Venn Diagrams Word Building Drawing inferences Figure Series Coding and decoding Quantitative Aptitude Number Systems Decimal and Fractions Percentages Ratio and Proportion Square roots Averages Simple and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Discount Partnership Business Mixture and Allegation Time and distance Time and work Algebra Linear Equations Geometry Mensuration Data Interpretation- Histogram, Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie-chart, Venn Diagram General Awareness (Banking Industry) This section will test candidates' general awareness of latest happenings, environment around them, matters of everyday observation, their experience in scientific aspect and their knowledge of banking industry. Questions in this section will be from: Current Affairs of last 6 months Indian History Indian Culture Geography Indian Economic General Policy General Science Indian Banking System RBI & its importance Financial Institutions Banking Terms Monetary Policies

IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2020

In IBPS SO Mains examination, questions will be asked to test the professional knowledge of candidates. The syllabus will be different for all the posts such as IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Rajbasha Adhikari. It is suggested that candidates applying for a particular post, should be well-equipped with the knowledge of their field. The IBPS SO Mains 2020 exam will test candidates' proficiency for the post they have applied for under the IBPS SO Recruitment 2020.