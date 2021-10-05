IBPS Upcoming Recruitment 2021: Be Ready for Major Bank Jobs @ PO/SO/Clerk and Much More

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release notification for various posts including Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT)/Specialist Officer/ Clerk on its official website. Check all details here.

IBPS Upcoming Recruitment 2021: If you are Bank Jobs aspirants then there is a good news for you. A number of vacancies including Bank Probationary Officer, Specialist Officer, Management Trainee, Clerk etc are to be declared by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) soon on its official website. Under IBPS Upcoming Recruitment 2021, you can get all the major recruitment drive details for Bank Jobs for which you are waiting for a long time.

As you know, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) use to conduct exams for various posts including Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT)/Specialist Officer/ Clerk and others every year.



Due to some reasons, the recruitment process for these posts are put on hold by IBPS. However according to media reports, now Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is set to released the notification for these posts on its official website.

You can go through this article for details of the various Bank Jobs details including Application Process, Age Limit, Post wise Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria, How to Apply etc.

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is soon expected to start the online application process for Clerk Posts on its website ibps.in. Candidates having educational qualification including a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government can apply for these posts.

IBPS Specialist Officers 2021: Notification Soon

The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to publish IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 Notification in the month of October 2021. A number of Specialist Officer Posts including IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer will be filled under the Specialist Officer Recruitment drive lauanhed by Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS).

According to the IBPS Calendar 2021, the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 18th & 26th December 2021.

Candidates can get the details of the IBPS Specialist Officers 2021 soon on the official website of IBPS.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Notification Soon

The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) used to fill a number of posts for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts every year.

It is expected that IBPS will start the PO Online Application Process soon and it will released the details notification on its official website.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Graduate with age from 20 to 30 years can apply for Probationary Officer posts. If you are a graduate belongs to the age group given above can apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 for which notification is expected soon on the official website of IBPS.

