ICG Exam Date 2021 Available @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Indian Coast Guard CGEPT Admit Card Updates for Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB)

ICG Exam Date for Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB) Posts has been released on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Check Admit Card Date and Other Details Here.

ICG Exam Date 2021 for Yantrik/Navik (GD/DB): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has uploaded written exam date along with exam city for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik for 01/2022 Batch on joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in . As per official website 'Exam Date and name of Exam City for ICG 01/2022 is available in your login. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 48 to 24 hrs prior to date of exam"

Candidates can login into their account at ICG website or through the link below:

ICG Login Link

ICG Admit Card 2021

ICG will release the admit card for CGEPT 01/2022 48 to 24 hours before the date of exam. The same would also be mailed on the registered email ID of the candidate. The candidates would be able to download ICG Admit Card by login into ICG Website.

The candidates must read the instructions given on the Admit Card as well as COVID-19 guidelines and strictly adhere to the same. They should bring following documents at the centre:

Original Class X marksheet Valid original Photo identity proof as submitted in application/ mentioned in E-admit card. 01 Coloured back-to-back printout of e-admit card (black & white not allowed). 02 in no. passport size colour photograph with similar facial features as uploaded in the online application.

The name of the candidate & Date of Birth in Indian Coast Guard card has to be the same as per the photo ID card (details as mentioned in the E-admit card) & Class X marksheet, failing which their candidature will be cancelled.

Those who qualify in ICG Phase 1 Exam will be called for Phase2 Exam which includes Physical Fitness Test, Document verification and Initial Medicals Examination.

Based on the performance in Stage-I & Stage-II, an all India merit list will be prepared and e-admit card for stage-III (final medicals at INS Chilka) will be issued as per the vacancies available and ratio decided by ICG.

The candidates who clear stage III and stand in merit as per the vacancies available will be provisionally shortlisted for training at INS Chilka.

How to Check ICG Exam Date 2021 ?

Visit the official website of ICG - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Go to ‘Candidate’ Tab and click on Registration / Apply Online (01/2022 Batch)

A new window will open - https://cgept.cdac.in/icgreg/candidate/login

Enter your ‘Email ID’ and ‘Password’

Check Indian Coast Guard GD Exam Date and Venue