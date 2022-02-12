ICG Foreman Recruitment 2022: Apply Offline for Coast Guard Group B Posts

Indian Coast Guard or ICG is hiring 11 Foreman of Stores, General Central Service, Group ‘B’, Non- Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Posts. Check Vacancy, Salary, Educational Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details.

ICG Foreman Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Coast Guard or ICG is looking to recruit Foreman of Stores, General Central Service, Group ‘B’, Non- Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Posts under Pay Scale 6. Candidates who possess the required qualifications and experience can apply in the prescribed format on or before 14 March 2022.

ICG Foreman Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Coast Guard Foreman Application - 12 February 2022

Last date for submission of Coast Guard Foreman Application - 14 March 2022

ICG Foreman Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 11

UR - 3

EWS - 1

OBC - 3

SC - 3

ST - 1

ICG Foreman Salary:

Rs. 35400-112400/-

Eligibility Criteria for ICG Foreman Posts

Educational Qualification:

Master Degree with Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration from recognzied university or institute and 1-Year experience OR

Graduation in Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration from recognized university or institute/Diploma in Material Management or Warehousing Management or Purchasing or Logistics Public Procurement from recognzied university or institute and 2 years or experience.

ICG Foreman Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for ICG Foreman Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Scrutiny of Application Document Verification Written Exam

How to Apply ICG Foreman Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send the duly filled application form to the address “The Director General {for PD Rectt}, Coast Guard Headquarter, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase-II, Industrial Area, Sector-62, Noida, UP-201309“ on or before 14 March 2022.